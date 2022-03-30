Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ducati affected by MotoGP cargo plane breakdown in Kenya
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout

The Red Bull Ring has revealed the finished track modifications to Turn 2 in which a new chicane has been added to aid MotoGP safety for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout
Listen to this article

The Red Bull Ring returned to the MotoGP calendar in 2016 and already came under fire for its safety, with a number of riders not happy with the proximity of barriers to the track and the lack of gravel in some areas.

The latter was rectified for the following year, though the main problematic area of the fast Turn 2 left-hand kink remained.

The safety of this part of the track was thrust into the spotlight in 2020 when Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco collided in a horrifying accident that resulted in both of their bikes hurtling up towards Turn 3 and narrowly missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.

A barrier was placed for the following races in Austria at Turn 3 to stop this from happening again, though the closing speeds at Turn 2 and into Turn 3 remained a point of concern.

Last year Red Bull revealed its plans to alter the Turn 2 layout by adding in a chicane, with work on that now finally complete.

Compared to the original design shown to the press last year, the finished Turn 2 chicane is much tighter.

The original layout remains, with the new chicane only to be used by MotoGP.

Herman Tilke, who carried out the re-design, said: “Reduced speed was needed in MotoGP in this section of the track.

“This was achieved through the compact right-left combination which refrains from impacting the rest of the track.

“The planning was a real challenge due to the topography of the terrain, above all.”

Red Bull Ring chicane

Red Bull Ring chicane

Photo by: Uncredited

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MotoGP has staged two races in Austria at the Red Bull Ring in each of the past two years.

However, only the Austrian GP will be run this year, with it being moved from its early August slot to the weekend of 19-21 August.

Last year’s Austrian GP was won by home brand KTM after Brad Binder heroically stayed out on slick tyres on a wet track to claim his second MotoGP victory.

shares
comments

Related video

Ducati affected by MotoGP cargo plane breakdown in Kenya
Previous article

Ducati affected by MotoGP cargo plane breakdown in Kenya
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Mandalika crash Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Mandalika crash

Puig hits back at Michelin MotoGP chief over Indonesia tyre comments Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Puig hits back at Michelin MotoGP chief over Indonesia tyre comments

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

Latest news

Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout
MotoGP MotoGP

Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout

Ducati affected by MotoGP cargo plane breakdown in Kenya
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati affected by MotoGP cargo plane breakdown in Kenya

Marquez to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Mandalika crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Mandalika crash

Puig hits back at Michelin MotoGP chief over Indonesia tyre comments
MotoGP MotoGP

Puig hits back at Michelin MotoGP chief over Indonesia tyre comments

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.