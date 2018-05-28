Rea reveals he has MotoGP factory options for 2019

Triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has confirmed that he is "evaluating" offers from MotoGP for 2019 and that he is in talks with factory teams.

Rea, winner of WSBK in the past three seasons, is the favourite for a fourth title as he holds a 64-point gap in the standings.

The Northern Irishman has received offers from MotoGP in the past, but Rea made it clear he would only enter the series "with the right package".

Rea's current deal is up after 2018 and while he said he is in discussions with Kawasaki about a contract renewal, he also revealed that he has received offers, and is in talks with manufacturers, from MotoGP as well.

His manager Chuck Aksland was reported to have been in the Le Mans paddock last weekend during the French Grand Prix, talking with teams about a potential move to MotoGP.

When asked about an update on his racing future, Rea said: "Right now I'm discussing with my team in Superbike to extend my contract, which I'm excited about.

"We're also evaluating some interest and offers from MotoGP side.

"I'm sure before Brno [next WSBK round in two weeks] I'll know exactly what I'm doing, and at that point you guys will know as well."

While he remained quiet on details, when asked if he could potentially join a factory team in MotoGP, he replied: "Yeah".

The Northern Irishman contested two premier class races as replacement for the injured Casey Stoner at the factory Honda team at Misano and Aragon in 2012, and secured top-10 finishes in both.

Rea was briefly linked with a move to the factory Suzuki team in place of the struggling Andrea Iannone for this year, but the Hamamatsu marque retained the Italian.

For 2019, the second seats at the factory Honda, Ducati, Aprilia, Suzuki and KTM-backed Tech 3 teams are all up for grabs.

It is thought the second Ducati seat is between Pramac riders Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller, with Iannone and Petrucci linked to moves to Aprilia.

Suzuki is poised to sign Moto2 star Joan Mir on a two-year deal, while incumbent Dani Pedrosa is thought to be the favourite to stay at the factory Honda team.