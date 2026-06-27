Raul Fernandez blasts track limits penalty after sprint win: ‘It makes MotoGP boring’

Raul Fernandez says he channelled “his anger” over a track limits penalty in qualifying to claim his first MotoGP sprint win of 2026 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Fernandez set the fastest time in Saturday morning’s qualifying session and was seen celebrating his provisional pole position with two minutes remaining on the clock.

However, the Trackhouse rider soon lost his best time due to a track limits infringement, with replays showing the rear tyre of his Aprilia just gently crossing the white line as he accelerated out of the final corner.

The sanction left him fourth and behind the remaining Aprilias on the grid, but he bounced back strongly in the sprint, passing polesitter Jorge Martin into the final chicane on lap 3.

Speaking after the podium ceremony, Fernandez admitted that he was frustrated by the rule regarding track limits in qualifying, which he felt is making MotoGP “boring”.

“This morning, I was quite angry after what happened in quali,” he said. “I think they are making our sport very boring sometimes. I don't really agree [with the penalty].

“If I make a mistake, I accept the consequences.

“Apart from that I used this bad energy or this moment where I was quite angry to put all together in the sprint.

“I am very happy because we are working so well. I am really happy with the work that we are doing. It's really important for the team and for me to be in this position. It’s the first time we made 1-2.”

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Fernandez’s second sprint win in four weekends comes at an important time of the season, as he negotiates a new contract with Trackhouse.

While there were initially some doubts about his future at the American team, his recent performances have boosted his chances of securing another contract for 2027 and beyond.

Asked how this result can impact his future, the Spaniard said: “For sure, it's important. But the things that don't depend on myself, I am not really thinking about those.

“I am really working on myself, trying to do my best. And if tomorrow I have another opportunity, I will try.

“Since two or three races, we are talking with Trackhouse. We had some nice talks. When we made our first match in ‘24, the team was almost finishing in the last positions and I was almost in the last positions , so I think we did a really good job together.

“I think it is time to make everything [work] in that way to be continued in the future. But it is something that doesn't depend on me. I have the people around me who are working on that.”