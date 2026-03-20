Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Jonathan Wheatley officially leaves Audi, before replacing Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jonathan Wheatley officially leaves Audi, before replacing Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Opel enters Formula E for Gen4 era

Formula E
Opel enters Formula E for Gen4 era

Rain delays start of MotoGP Brazilian GP practice

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Rain delays start of MotoGP Brazilian GP practice

Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

Formula 1
Australian GP
How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem
MotoGP Brazil GP

Rain delays start of MotoGP Brazilian GP practice

The latest downpour has disrupted proceedings and forced MotoGP to tweak the schedule on Friday

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Pista Goiania viernes por la mañana

Track conditions ahead of practice

The persistent rain falling on the Goiania Circuit has delayed the start of theMotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix weekend and raised concerns about whether the event can be completed normally.

The first practice session for the Moto3 class was scheduled to begin at 9am local time in Goiania (12pm GMT) on Friday, but the heavy rains that have been battering the area since Monday returned early in the morning, both in the city and in the area where the track is located - about 12 kilometres from downtown.

Read Also:

Upon arrival at the circuit, crews could be seen working intensely to clean the track, which was muddy in some spots, especially at the entrance to the finish line, where the pitlane entry is located. In addition to standing water, there was a lot of dirt that had been washed from the access roads onto the asphalt.

Water tankers and high-pressure hoses were cleaning the track with just one hour to go before the start of the first Moto3 practice session. However, the rain made an appearance again, starting off lightly before gradually becoming heavier.

Marc Márquez en el box de Ducati este viernes por la mañana viendo la evolución de la lluvia

Marc Márquez in the Ducati pit this Friday morning watching the rain develop

Photo by: Germán Garcia

Given this situation, the championship announced a rescheduling of Friday’s events, with Moto3 starting at 10am and Moto2 at 11am, with the session extended by ten minutes, as originally planned for a new track.

MotoGP's FP1 is now scheduled for 12:05pm local time, an hour later than originally planned. The extended one-hour session will be followed by start practice.

The main practice session has been cut short from 75 minutes to 60 minutes and will now start at 4pm local time.

Under the supervision of FIM MotoGP safety director Tome Alfonso and Loris Capirossi, who is in charge of overseeing rider safety at grand prix events, the decision was made to open the pit lane at 10am after confirming that the track surface was already in riding condition, even though it was wet.

El box de Honda preparando las motos este viernes en Goiania

The Honda pit preparing the bikes this Friday in Goiânia

Photo by: Germán Garcia

Moto3 starts in wet conditions

At 10am, the lights turned green for the Moto3 riders, though with light rain still falling on track, they were forced  to switch to wet-weather tyres and set-up. The first rider to head out was Veda Pratama, the Indonesian rider from Honda Team Asia, followed initially by a group of four riders, and then, within less than ten minutes, the rest of the Moto3 grid began to join them, comprising a total of 25 riders for this weekend.

In case you missed it:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

Top Comments

More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

Heavy rain and flooding hits Autodromo Ayrton Senna ahead of MotoGP Brazil GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Heavy rain and flooding hits Autodromo Ayrton Senna ahead of MotoGP Brazil GP

Marc Marquez: 'Speeds will be lower with 850cc bikes, but lap times will remain same'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Marc Marquez: 'Speeds will be lower with 850cc bikes, but lap times will remain same'

Latest news

Jonathan Wheatley officially leaves Audi, before replacing Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jonathan Wheatley officially leaves Audi, before replacing Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Opel enters Formula E for Gen4 era

Formula E
Opel enters Formula E for Gen4 era

Rain delays start of MotoGP Brazilian GP practice

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Rain delays start of MotoGP Brazilian GP practice

Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

Feature

Discover prime content

Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Rachit Thukral
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test
View more