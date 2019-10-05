MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Torrential rain delays Saturday Thailand MotoGP running

shares
comments
Torrential rain delays Saturday Thailand MotoGP running
By:
Oct 5, 2019, 3:02 AM

Torrential rain at the Buriram International Circuit has delayed the start of MotoGP track action on Saturday.

The third MotoGP practice session of the Thailand Grand Prix weekend was due to begin at 9.55am local time, but did not go ahead as scheduled.

This was because the track conditions remain unsuitable for racing after morning rainfall turned into a downpour shortly before the planned 9am start of the opening Saturday practice in Moto3.

At one point over the subsequent hour the rain looked to have eased off sufficiently to allow for track action to kick off, but it picked back up before competitors could begin practice.

Finally, after rain had subsided once more, the Moto3 session began at 10.20am.

The organisers announced that the Moto3 and Moto2 FP3 sessions have been reduced to thirty minutes each, whereas MotoGP's third practice should run the full 45 minutes and is provisionally locked in for an 11am start.

The current weather and track conditions mean that the MotoGP FP3 session is unlikely to alter the combined practice classification which determines who progresses to Q2 automatically, after both of Friday's session took place in the dry.

Factory Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow are thus among those who face having to fight their way through Q1 on Saturday afternoon.

MotoGP Safety Car in rain

MotoGP Safety Car in rain

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Next article
Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split

Previous article

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP3 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
10:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
00:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
23:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
00:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
00:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
19:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
00:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

2
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

3
Formula 1

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

4
MotoGP

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split

5
Formula 1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Torrential rain delays Saturday Thailand MotoGP running
MGP

Torrential rain delays Saturday Thailand MotoGP running

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split
MGP

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap
MGP

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash
MGP

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP2
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP2

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.