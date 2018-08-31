Rabat transported to Spain, could face further surgery

Avintia Ducati rider Rabat suffered a triple fracture to his right leg when he crashed at Stowe during a rain-hit FP4 session last Saturday and was hit by Franco Morbidelli's bike.

He was transported to University Hospital Coventry by air and underwent successful surgery the same evening, with subsequent photos posted to social media showing the former Moto2 champion on his feet.

A medical plane transported Rabat to Barcelona's Dexeus Clinic on Friday, where it was discovered he had also suffered a pneumothorax.

The Spaniard will remain in hospital over the weekend, under the care of regular MotoGP surgeon Dr. Xavier Mir, and may have to undergo further surgery on his leg in the coming days.

A press conference is planned for Monday, when more details on Rabat's recovery will be given, while Avintia is also expected to communicate its plans for next weekend's Misano MotoGP round.

The team will be obliged to field a replacement rider alongside Xavier Simeon, and the most obvious substitute for Rabat - Ducati tester Michele Pirro - is due to race as a wildcard for the factory team.