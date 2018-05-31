Rabat cleared to race at Mugello after testing crash

Avintia Ducati MotoGP rider Tito Rabat has received the go-ahead to race in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Mugello after being hospitalised in a violent testing crash last week.

Rabat suffered a major crash at the final corner last Wednesday at Barcelona during a Michelin tyre test in which his Ducati burst into flames as it rolled through the gravel trap.

The Spanish rider was transported to hospital by ambulance, but it was later announced that he managed to avoid sustaining any fractures in the incident, suffering only a small muscle rupture in his left arm.

He left hospital on Thursday morning to continue his recuperation at home, with surgery deemed unnecessary, and returned for a check-up on Tuesday with MotoGP medical director Dr. Angel Charte.

Rabat was given the all-clear to travel to Mugello, and will take part in this weekend's Italian GP.

He lies 11th in the points standings after crashing out of the previous round at Le Mans, with a best finish of seventh place so far in 2018 in Argentina.