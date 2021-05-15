Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"
MotoGP / French GP News

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French MotoGP race is wet

By:

French Grand Prix poleman Fabio Quartararo admits “we will not stay long in first position” in Sunday’s Le Mans MotoGP race if it starts off in wet conditions.

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French MotoGP race is wet

Quartararo snatched his third-straight pole of the 2021 season by 0.081 seconds with a last-gasp effort at the end of Q2 at Le Mans on Saturday to lead Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales. 

But the day started off difficult for Yamaha, with Quartararo struggling down in 19th in the drying conditions of FP3. 

Quartararo struggled to ninth from pole in the wet Le Mans race last year having never ridden a grand prix in MotoGP in the rain and admitted when the track isn’t fully wet, the Yamaha struggles to make any large gains in performance. 

With rain predicted for Sunday’s 27-lap race, Quartararo doubts he will head the pack for long after the start if it’s wet but hopes to be able to learn from those around him to understand what they are doing better in the conditions. 

“So, for me I felt really good this morning,” he said.

“Ok, we were far away but the problem is for me I’m riding well. I don’t feel so slow, but when you see the position and you are really far down it’s tough to accept.

“But I want to really see different bikes, what they are doing.

“It’s quite clear we lose under acceleration, but maybe it’s the way they carry the corner [speed] or something.

“But for me, starting from pole position, if it’s a wet race we need to be clear – we will not stay long in first position, unfortunately.

“As soon as a rider overtakes, I want to learn and see what he does different. 

“We have Jack [Miller] on the front row, so I think that he is one of the best in those conditions and I want to see what he is doing different.

“But we will try to find something in the warm-up if it’s wet and try something anyway.” 

Read Also:

Quartararo revealed he didn’t think he’d taken pole immediately after qualifying as he already saw three bikes in parc ferme – with fourth-placed Franco Morbidelli there due to finishing as top independent rider. 

“Was a tough day because in first run of FP3 was pretty good, because with more water on the track it’s easier for us,” Quartararo added.

“And as soon as the track was drying up, everyone improved a lot.

“We improved but almost nothing, so in mixed conditions with wet tyres it’s so tough for us.

“So, actually it was good the track was dry for the qualifying.

“Last sector was a bit tricky at the beginning, but in the last lap I pushed myself to the limit.

“In Turn 11 I was quite close [to the limit], but actually I didn’t even know I had pole because I saw three bikes in parc ferme and in the last moment I saw my mechanics.

“So, it was pretty cool.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

Previous article

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

4h
2
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

19h
3
MotoGP

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap

2h
4
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice

32min
5
Formula 1

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away

1h
Latest news
Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French MotoGP race is wet
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French MotoGP race is wet

16m
Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"
MotoGP

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

55m
Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap
MotoGP

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap

2h
French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

4h
Two races at one track “not pure” MotoGP – Espargaro
MotoGP

Two races at one track “not pure” MotoGP – Espargaro

6h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying 00:22
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

MotoGP: Rossi buoyed by test gains at Le Mans 00:30
MotoGP
2h

MotoGP: Rossi buoyed by test gains at Le Mans

MotoGP Starting Grid: French Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
3h

MotoGP Starting Grid: French Grand Prix

MotoGP: Marquez - No Honda rider close to victory 00:39
MotoGP
7h

MotoGP: Marquez - No Honda rider close to victory

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled 04:50
MotoGP
23h

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream" French GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap French GP
MotoGP

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo undergoes arm pump surgery after Jerez MotoGP race Spanish GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo undergoes arm pump surgery after Jerez MotoGP race

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem Spanish GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

How Quartararo plans to bounce back from 2020 MotoGP struggles Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo plans to bounce back from 2020 MotoGP struggles

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Vinales outlines key area of improvement for Yamaha in MotoGP French GP
MotoGP

Vinales outlines key area of improvement for Yamaha in MotoGP

Vinales tops Jerez MotoGP test, Quartararo absent Jerez May testing
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales tops Jerez MotoGP test, Quartararo absent

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record

Latest news

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French MotoGP race is wet
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French MotoGP race is wet

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.