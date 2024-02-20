All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Qatar Official Testing

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike's "horrible" grip "unacceptable"

Fabio Quartararo says the 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip is “unacceptable” following the first day of the Qatar pre-season test.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo ended Monday’s running at the Qatar test just under six tenths off the best pace in 10th on his factory Yamaha.

Despite the 2024 M1 making good steps with engine power and top speed, Quartararo continued to complain about the bike’s lack of grip – having highlighted this as a continuing weakness at the Sepang test earlier this month.

The Frenchman noted after Monday’s testing in Qatar that he is still unable to find much lap time gain when he switches to new rubber, which he branded as “unacceptable”.

“The issue is the same as the past, and actually the grip,” he said. “The grip is horrible. 

"It’s the same: really aggressive on the bike. When we put in the new tyre, basically there’s no change.

“I make only two tenths difference with the medium with a new tyre or [one] with 11 laps [on it].

“This is something that is unacceptable. We have to find a way to burn the tyre for two laps but to improve the lap time, because we are really far.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He added: “More or less the previous seasons was exactly this problem.

“And like sector three I don’t know where I can lose three tenths to Pecco [Bagnaia], who was using the medium tyre.

“Basically, on my riding style, I know where the limit is and I was fully on the limit and I had no more.

“Hopefully we can find a way. From the Sepang test, we always made some big changes on the bike.

“With Max [Bartolini, technical director], who came from Ducati, we made some massive changes that in the past we used to change little by little.

“Now we change some big things. And now we can see the difference, negative, positive, but we need quite a lot of time to really find our potential.”

When asked if he expected to have the same grip issues as before in Qatar this week, Quartararo replied: “This is our main issue and our main goal to improve for the season, because always when I go in [to the pits, my team says] ‘the pace is not too bad’…

“Yes, I know the pace is always not too bad. But if you start P13, P14, P12, you cannot expect to be fighting for the podium. But to be in P6, P7, P8 is our goal right now.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now
Next article Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” with every run in MotoGP testing

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” with every run in MotoGP testing

Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” with every run in MotoGP testing

MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” with every run in MotoGP testing Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” with every run in MotoGP testing

Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now

Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now

MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Fabio Quartararo
More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

MotoGP

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

MotoGP

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha Factory Racing
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team still chasing mechanical grip "missing since 2019"

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team still chasing mechanical grip "missing since 2019"

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team still chasing mechanical grip "missing since 2019" Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP team still chasing mechanical grip "missing since 2019"

Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential

Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential

MotoGP
Yamaha Factory Racing launch

Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Australian GP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

10 things to look out for as F1 testing 2024 kicks off

10 things to look out for as F1 testing 2024 kicks off

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

10 things to look out for as F1 testing 2024 kicks off 10 things to look out for as F1 testing 2024 kicks off

AF Corse goes yellow for third Ferrari Hypercar entry

AF Corse goes yellow for third Ferrari Hypercar entry

WEC WEC

AF Corse goes yellow for third Ferrari Hypercar entry AF Corse goes yellow for third Ferrari Hypercar entry

Mercedes “jealousy” could trigger fascinating Hamilton dynamic, says Perez

Mercedes “jealousy” could trigger fascinating Hamilton dynamic, says Perez

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes “jealousy” could trigger fascinating Hamilton dynamic, says Perez Mercedes “jealousy” could trigger fascinating Hamilton dynamic, says Perez

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
NTNL National

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global