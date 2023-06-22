Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike "will not be fast anywhere" if it's not quick at Assen

Quartararo has enjoyed a lot of success at the TT Circuit Assen in his grand prix career, scoring podiums in all three classes of the world championship.

In 2021, he scorched to victory at the venue on his way to that year's title and was a factor in the podium battle last year before crashing out.

In the modern MotoGP era dating back to 2002, Yamaha has won the Dutch GP 10 times.

With the 2023 season still proving to be difficult for Yamaha, Quartararo believes his Assen form will essentially dictate how the rest of the campaign will go for the Japanese marque.

"For me, it's clear a track where if we don't go fast here, we will not be fast anywhere, because I think that basically it's one of my favourite tracks," Quartararo said on Thursday at Assen.

"I've always been fast on this track, even if you have some difficulties with the bike. In Sachsenring we expected to be fast, we were not fast.

"So hopefully we can make a great result and go on holiday in a great position."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo endured another tough round last weekend in Germany, finishing 13th in both the sprint and the grand prix as a soft tyre gamble in the latter didn't pay off.

With the Dutch GP the last event before a five-week summer break, Quartararo admits he isn't hopeful that Yamaha will be able to develop anything to boost its form in the second half of the season.

"No, and we accept this because every time we try something it's never been better, it has always been a situation where we don't know what we try," he replied when asked if Yamaha would be able to use the five-week break to develop new parts.

"So, it was even more difficult to see. If it's a clear improvement, of course we will use, but there is nothing really planned.

"We have tried already two chassis, but nothing was better."

Quartararo is carrying injury into this weekend after twisting his left ankle in a running fall while in Amsterdam earlier this week.

It was revealed on Thursday that he had suffered a fractured toe in the incident, and will be reviewed by the medical team after FP1.

"I crashed running," he said. "I twisted my ankle, my toe, and I will have the x-ray in one hour. So, hopefully nothing really big. I had a full crash.

"Affect [me on the bike], I would say no but for sure I will take some painkillers because it's exactly where I have to shift, to put some weight on for the change of direction.

"For sure I will be more tired, but it's part of the job."