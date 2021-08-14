Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

By:

Fabio Quartararo insists the atmosphere within the Yamaha MotoGP team is “fantastic” despite the situation surrounding teammate Maverick Vinales’ suspension at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

Vinales was suspended by the team and withdrawn from this weekend’s Red Bull Ring race after deliberately trying to blow up his Yamaha’s engine in last week’s Styrian GP at the same venue.

Yamaha elected against replacing Vinales for the weekend, leaving championship leader Quartararo as the sole representative on track for the factory squad.

Despite intense media interest in Yamaha this weekend surrounding the Vinales situation, Quartararo insists the atmosphere within the garage hasn’t changed.

“The atmosphere is great,” he said after qualifying second for Sunday’s 28-lap Austrian GP.

“I mean, I have my people in the garage, one mechanic from Maverick’s [team] stayed to help. I want to thank him because he is working on my bike also [while] he could be at home. So, thanks to him.

"The atmosphere is fantastic.”

Read Also:

Red Bull Ring is arguably Yamaha’s weakest circuit on the 2021 calendar but Quartararo will leave it leading the championship still, regardless of what happens in Sunday’s Austrian GP.

The Frenchman was set to take pole for the event with a new lap record of 1m22.677s, but was denied at the death by Pramac Ducati rookie and Styrian GP winner Jorge Martin.

Showing strong race pace in FP4 on Saturday, Quartararo believes he is capable of reaching the podium again but won’t overstretch himself unnecessarily on Sunday given his championship situation.

“I mean I have not a clear objective because in a race in this track it’s really difficult to fight [unlike] at Assen, for example, where the straights are really short,” he added.

“It depends a lot on the first laps, but of course I will give my maximum.

“I think our pace is to fight for the podium or for top five, but I will not put myself crazy if I see somebody in front that is going faster.

“I will do the best I can, going to the limit, but I will not push more than my limit. So, I will go 100% in the race, but I will not go over it.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

Previous article

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

5 h
2
Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

4 h
3
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
4
MotoGP

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

10 h
5
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

9 h
Latest news
Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

1 h
MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole
MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

1 h
Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

2 h
Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
Video Inside
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

4 h
Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

5 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship 00:47
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout 00:57
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP 02:25
MotoGP
Aug 12, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident 00:48
MotoGP
Aug 11, 2021

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider Austrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Prime
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo has “problem we can’t fix” in wet on Yamaha MotoGP bike Austrian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo has “problem we can’t fix” in wet on Yamaha MotoGP bike

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime
MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

Trending Today

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.