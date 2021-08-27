Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash Next / Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP / British GP News

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

By:

Fabio Quartararo admits he was "lucky" escape serious injury from a nasty crash in FP2 for the MotoGP British Grand Prix, but insists this won't make him "ride more safe".

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

The championship leader suffered an off-throttle rear-end crash at the Vale left-hander in the opening stages of FP2 while he evaluating the hard rear tyre, which he says was "a total disaster" for the conditions.

He took a hefty whack from his Yamaha and hurt his ankle, initially needing help from a marshal to walk away.

However, Quartararo was soon able to rejoin the session and went on to dominate FP2, ending the day fastest of all by over half a second with a 1m59.317s lap.

"Yes, I twisted my ankle, sprained it," he said when asked by Motorsport.com to explain his crash.

"But everything is fine, when I'm on the bike I have no pain and this is the most important thing.

"I was with the hard rear tyre, it was a total disaster for this condition, that I nearly crashed a few times before and Turn 8 was the corner I crashed.

"But, anyway I was feeling quite OK and it was good for us after the crash to make great laps on the medium tyres.

"I was feeling fast, I was not really on the limit and to be able to make like 2m00.1s was positive, so I'm feeling great."

When asked if he felt lucky that he never got thrown into the air in the incident, Quartararo added: "I think I lost the bike at the correct moment because if it had been a high-side, I would have been higher and [it would have been] more painful.

"So, it can always be worse. So, we are really lucky today, and it's not because I had this crash that I will ride more safe.

"I think everybody saw after the crash I just went for it and had zero corrections.

"So, it could have been worse, could have been better but really lucky to not have a serious injury."

Read Also:

Quartararo admits his decision to try the hard rear tyre in the cooler conditions was "a bit risky", but was keen to continue working in a "normal" way despite his championship situation.

"I will wish good luck to my foot before every session," he joked.

"But it's part of the game. I was not really on the limit because it was a mistake for us to try the hard tyre on those conditions.

"But for us it was not bad, and I think it was a bit risky. But that's what I wanted to do, I just want it to be like a normal weekend, try a little bit more to see the performance.

"But I feel like it will be normal tomorrow, a bit sore. But it's part of the game."

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Previous article

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Next article

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

2 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

29 min
4
W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

2 h
5
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

3 h
Latest news
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

6m
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash
MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

53m
Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

1 h
British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

3 h
MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
MotoGP

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

6 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
1 h

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
1 h

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed 00:40
MotoGP
9 h

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test 00:46
MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda 00:58
MotoGP
Aug 24, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda

More from
Lewis Duncan
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair' British GP
MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash British GP
MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash British GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Trending Today

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash
W Series W Series

Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all
IndyCar IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.