MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano

shares
comments
Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 11:52 AM

Fabio Quartararo says his last-corner MotoGP defeat to Marc Marquez in the Thailand Grand Prix was more "frustrating" than when he was beaten on the last lap at Misano.

The Petronas Yamaha SRT rider led off the line from second on the grid, and was only overtaken by eventual race winner and newly-crowned six-time premier class world champion Marc Marquez at Turn 3 on the last lap.

He tried to pass Marquez at the final corner, but ran wide and missed out on a maiden win by just under two tenths of a second.

Also losing out to Marquez at Misano on the last lap having led for most of that race, Quartararo admits losing again was “really frustrating”, but was still happy to be fighting with MotoGP’s “reference” rider.

“For sure this one,” he replied when asked if his Misano or Thailand defeat hurt more.

“In Misano, at the end, I didn’t try anything in the last corner. Here I tried something.

“I overtook him [Marquez], but I didn’t know really if he could enter and close [the line], and I saw his wheel and it was really frustrating [as it] was close to the chequered flag.

“So, really frustrating, but really happy to be fighting with Marc because we know this year – apart from Austin [when he crashed] – he’s always on the podium, and for many years he is the reference for MotoGP.”

At Misano, Marquez was able to study where Quartararo was strong while shadowing him, and did the same on Sunday in Thailand.

Quartararo admits he had no intention of altering this strategy to allow Marquez to lead for a while, and says if he didn’t try a last-corner lunge he would “not sleep until Japan”.

“I knew I wanted to try something in the last corner,” he added.

“If not, I will not sleep until [the] Japan [GP]. So, we tried it until the last corner, and step-by-step we are getting more experienced.

“The strategy was the same [as Misano], to lead the race and I felt good in front.”

This weekend Yamaha gave Quartararo’s engine the 500rpm it was docked at the start of the year to preserve mileage, having been upgraded to current-spec motors from the 2018 units he was supposed to race during the pre-season.

While the gains were not huge, he noticed the boost in power “a little bit” on Buriram’s straights.

“There was nobody in front [in the race], so it was really difficult to judge,” he said of the extra 500rpm.

“But for sure for 26 laps [I noticed it] a little bit in the small straight, a little bit in the back straight.

“So it helps, and it’s a track that was already really good for Yamaha. But we didn’t expect to be this good because the top speed of the Honda improved a lot this year.

“I’m really happy about the result and finishing less than 0.2s to the victory.”

Next article
Marquez: This title even better than 2014 crown

Previous article

Marquez: This title even better than 2014 crown
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
00:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
23:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
00:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
00:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
19:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
00:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

2
Formula 1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

3
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to seal 2019 crown

4
Formula 1

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

5
MotoGP

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

Latest news

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano
MGP

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano

Marquez: This title even better than 2014 crown
MGP

Marquez: This title even better than 2014 crown

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to seal 2019 crown
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to seal 2019 crown

Thailand MotoGP - the race as it happened
MGP

Thailand MotoGP - the race as it happened

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez leads Yamaha quartet in warm-up
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez leads Yamaha quartet in warm-up

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.