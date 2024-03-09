All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Qatar GP

Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo says he didn’t expect to struggle so much on what he described as a “really bad” practice day for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo was classified a distant 19th in the only dry practice on Friday afternoon, finishing 1.2 seconds off the pace set by Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati, as he struggled in low-grip conditions on the 2024-spec Yamaha M1.

New team-mate Alex Rins was half a second quicker than him in the same FP1 session, but the Spaniard could only just break inside the top 15 in what was an underwhelming start to the new season for the Japanese manufacturer.

With final practice and qualifying set to take place in similar conditions on Saturday afternoon, Quartararo faces the prospect of being eliminated in Q1 and starting the two races from lower than the fourth row on the grid.

Asked if this was how he anticipated things to be at the beginning of the 2024 campaign, the Frenchman gave a bleak assessment of his form on the Yamaha at the Losail circuit.

"No, I didn't expect to suffer that much in the first practice," he said. "We know that in the test the grip is always super high.

"For us the grip was super-low but looking at the lap times of the others it looks like they don't really suffer. So I didn't expect it to suffer that much.

"Even if we tried something in FP1 that was not really working. I expected to feel a bit better.

"We know what our problem is, where we have to improve but we don't know how to improve.

"When it's low-grip conditions, in the dry or in the wet, we are struggling much more than expected."

Quartararo had enjoyed a relatively better showing at Losail during the two-day test at the Qatari venue last month, ending up 14th in the order with a best effort of 1m51.965s.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It followed Yamaha poaching engineering talent from other manufacturers, including pacesetter Ducati, in its bid to reverse its downward trajectory and return to the front of the pack.

But the Frenchman feels his pace in Friday practice was a step back from the Qatar test, even as Yamaha introduced new parts on the M1.

"In terms of pace in the test I was not top but I was not so bad," he admitted. “But today we were really bad.

“Even if we tried something that was not working, we didn't feel comfortable and this is why I expected a bit better.”

The upgrades in question helped Yamaha to shed some weight off the M1, but Quartararo felt the new package didn’t yield the desired results in Qatar GP practice.

"We have small things, that is an update from the test but it's not something crazy," he revealed.

"It's not something [that is] really helping. We know that our bike is quite heavy and it's something to save a little bit of weight.

"We still have some ideas for tomorrow morning to try and to try to improve this feeling but it's strange to test some settings after two days of testing in this track."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Miller: Altering Qatar MotoGP schedule due to wet track a "joke"
Next article MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin snatches pole, Marquez sixth for Ducati debut
F1 Saudi Arabian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 Saudi Arabian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel F1 Saudi Arabian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'

Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally' Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'
Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit

Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix
Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit
Chastain finds bid for repeat win at Phoenix "a little bit tough"

Chastain finds bid for repeat win at Phoenix "a little bit tough"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Chastain finds bid for repeat win at Phoenix "a little bit tough" Chastain finds bid for repeat win at Phoenix "a little bit tough"
Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global