Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

Quartararo struggled to eat ahead of MotoGP title-clinching race

By:

Newly crowned 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says he struggled to eat before Sunday’s title-deciding Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as he had to come through from 15th.

Quartararo struggled to eat ahead of MotoGP title-clinching race

Suffering his worst MotoGP qualifying in tricky conditions on Saturday at Misano, Quartararo fought his way through from 15th on the grid to run fifth in the latter stages of Sunday's race.

With title rival Francesco Bagnaia leading the race and on course to win, Quartararo was not set to wrap up the championship on Sunday.

But a crash for the Ducati rider on lap 23 just as he stretched away from eventual race winner Marc Marquez meant Quartararo – who finished fourth in the end – was the 2021 world champion.

Speaking about how he approached the race, Quartararo admits he felt terrible on Sunday morning and found it hard to eat anything before the grand prix.

"It was tough because I made a really bad start and I never experienced a MotoGP start at that far back and I think our front tyre pressure goes so much up [in a pack]," Quartararo began.

"And when I braked, I had a lot of moments almost crashing, so to be close to the podium was amazing today.

"It was a new experience, and also with the pressure of the championship today I was feeling really bad this morning.

"Let's say I had pain in the belly, it is the first time that I found it difficult to eat before the race, so today was a big day and today we managed to be world champion.

"After today I think the weight of trying to be world champion, from today, will totally lose the pressure and I can enjoy the two last races."

World Champion Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing celebrates with his team

World Champion Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing celebrates with his team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia was one of the first people to congratulate Quartararo upon his return to pitlane at the end of the race, with the latter admitting winning the championship today with his rival crashing was not what he wanted.

"To be honest, it feels so good, I have no words," he added.

"It is not the way I wanted to win because of Pecco crashing, but we managed to get a really great year, a lot of victories and a lot of podiums, great results.

"I also gave it everything at the end to finish on the podium, but it was tough with our tyres, but I don't care, we are world champion, I could finish last today and the feeling would've been the same.

"I am in the best moment of my career and right now I don't even know what to say. I don't know what to say."

Quartararo has become France's first MotoGP world champion and the first Yamaha rider to win the premier class title since Jorge Lorenzo in 2015.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

