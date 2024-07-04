All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP German GP

Quartararo outlines his preference for Pramac’s 2025 MotoGP line-up

2021 world champion thinks Fabio Di Giannantonio should be Pramac’s top pick when it becomes Yamaha satellite in 2025

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo wants Pramac to prioritise signing one-time MotoGP race winner Fabio Di Giannantonio for 2025 when it becomes a Yamaha satellite team.

During last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Yamaha announced it had signed a long-term deal with Pramac for it to become its factory-backed satellite partner from 2025.

Since that announcement, the list of riders linked to the two Pramac Yamahas has grown.

But on Thursday ahead of the German Grand Prix, 2021 world champion Quartararo made it clear who he thinks Pramac should be aiming for.

“This guy on my right [Di Giannantonio],” he said in the pre-event press conference at the Sachsenring.

“I think Fabio can be the one that can make a really good job for Yamaha.

“I’m pushing him on the way to Yamaha because, of course, the last 10 months he has been doing a really great job. We need a rider like him to really improve on our project.

“A rookie can be also a good idea. I think [Sergio] Garcia, [Alonso] Lopez are names that are really fast in Moto2 and they can earn their place into a team like Pramac that in the end it will not a be a satellite team – it’s an extension of the factory.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Di Giannantonio only had his 2024 ride confirmed after last season finished, with VR46 Ducati offering the 2023 Qatar GP winner a lifeline following Gresini’s decision to replace him with Marc Marquez.

On the 2023-spec Ducati at VR46, Di Giannantonio has scored double the points of his three-time GP-winning team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and is second-best GP23 rider in the standings behind Marquez.

The Italian confirmed he is in talks with Yamaha and VR46, which is set to get one factory Ducati in 2025 – and will “define” his “plan A” this weekend.

“I’m grateful of this situation and also to Fabio honestly, because to have these words from a colleague – a rival but also a friend – is always so good,” he said.

“It’s not a secret that we are talking with Yamaha, but also my team, and the plan C that I cannot say. I was talking with Fabio last week about how the project is.

“As I said, I’m in a good situation where I can decide my future and this weekend I will define, more or less, the way for my plan A.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Gardner: The ‘unexpected’ MotoGP job interview facing a KTM outcast

Top Comments

Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links

F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links

MotoGP
German GP
F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links
Gardner: The ‘unexpected’ MotoGP job interview facing a KTM outcast

Gardner: The ‘unexpected’ MotoGP job interview facing a KTM outcast

MotoGP
German GP
Gardner: The ‘unexpected’ MotoGP job interview facing a KTM outcast
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Fabio Quartararo
More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards seem like they 'have never raced bikes'

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards seem like they 'have never raced bikes'

MotoGP
Italian GP
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards seem like they 'have never raced bikes'
Quartararo can see light at end of tunnel after lack of Yamaha MotoGP progress

Quartararo can see light at end of tunnel after lack of Yamaha MotoGP progress

MotoGP
Catalan GP
Quartararo can see light at end of tunnel after lack of Yamaha MotoGP progress
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Latest news

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship
The Wood Brothers "need to be better." Is Josh Berry the answer?

The Wood Brothers "need to be better." Is Josh Berry the answer?

NAS NASCAR Cup
The Wood Brothers "need to be better." Is Josh Berry the answer?
F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links

F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links

MGP MotoGP
German GP
F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Indy IndyCar
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global