Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters

Fabio Quartararo believes it would be better for Yamaha to sign two experienced riders for its Pramac satellite team next year as the marque “doesn’t have time” to turn around its fortunes in MotoGP.

Quartararo’s comments mark a stark change in his approach after he had publicly backed Moto2 frontrunner Tony Arbolino last month for the second seat at Pramac.

The 2021 champion was also in favour of signing one-time grand prix winner Fabio di Giannantonio, a rider who is currently in only his third season in the premier class, before the Italian locked in a deal directly with Ducati to continue at VR46 in 2025.

“It's difficult to say [about the line-up] but in the end we don't have time [to fix the bike],” Quartararo said on the eve of this weekend’s Austrian GP.

“We have to improve fast and it's true that with two experienced riders things can go faster.

“With a young rider, of course, it's great for the future, like [Fermin] Aldeguer. He is going to a factory [Ducati] where the bike is already working and he is good to build for the future.

“Right now, it's true that we need an experienced rider, and it also depends how long the contract is for the riders.

“Both options are really good. I don't want to enter this [decision process] because at the end, to have a young rider or experienced rider, you can find positives in both ways.

“But it's true that with the amount of time we have, having two experienced [riders] is not too bad also.”

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

Pramac had initially been looking for a youngster to partner Trackhouse ace Miguel Oliveira next year, but has since changed its heart and is closing on a deal with KTM outcast Jack Miller.

Both Oliveira and Miller are 29-years-old and have raced for multiple manufacturers in the past, bringing with them a ton of experience as Pramac prepares to end a two-decade partnership with Ducati and join forces with Yamaha.

Yamaha is also looking for a second rider to strengthen its test team, particularly at a time when Cal Crutchlow is unable to fulfill his duties due to a longer-than-expected injury recovery period.

One rider who has emerged as a serious contender in recent weeks is Augusto Fernandez, who doesn’t have a seat in MotoGP in 2025 after being dropped by the KTM group along with Miller.

Quartararo, who is able to have some indirect influence on Yamaha’s decision-making due to his status as the 2021 champion, admitted that he has put forward Fernandez’s name as a test rider.

“It's already [been a] few months that I'm pushing to have a test rider that has been on the MotoGP bike really recently,” he said.

“Like Augusto is clearly one rider that I pushed since few months ago and I think he is young.

“If he is riding fast, for sure he will do some wildcards next year with Yamaha. For sure if he is riding fast he will have the ability to come back also in the championship [as a full-time rider].

“I think this is really important to find a rider who wants to come back and give some proper information.”