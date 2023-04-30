Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Fabio Quartararo says MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” to Yamaha as to why he was given a penalty for his incident with Miguel Oliveira at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Quartararo collided with RNF Aprilia’s Oliveira on the opening lap of Sunday’s main race at Turn 2, which led to the red flags being shown.

The Yamaha rider was able to restart the race, while Oliveira was taken to the medical centre where he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder.

On his way to the grid for the restart, Quartararo was given a long lap penalty for the incident.

Speaking about the penalty, Quartararo said: “[I was] surprised and we don’t see any reason why. Maio [Meregalli, Yamaha boss] went to race direction to have an explanation, but no clear explanation was said.

“From our side I think we don’t see anything strange and I think it’s clearly not a penalty. But, it’s in the past, and I made it twice.

“I mean, first I think they said that they are stressed in this situation, they are in a rush. But it’s difficult to say ‘you are penalised’ when you are not sure and after the race you are not fully agreed it’s a penalty.”

Quartararo had to serve the long lap penalty a second time as he strayed outside of the designated loop, which he says he didn’t realise he’d done.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP stewarding has been a hot topic since the opening round of the season following the controversial Marc Marquez/Oliveira collision in the Portuguese GP.

In Sunday’s Spanish GP, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia was ordered by the stewards to drop one position for a hard overtake on KTM’s Jack Miller. Miller made a similarly hard move on Pramac’s Jorge Martin no long after, but escaped punishment.

With complaints about inconsistencies in stewarding constant, the FIM stewards panel will meet with the riders at the French GP to explain its position on decision-making.

“I mean, I would love to say what I think, but we will just have a discussion and see how it is possible to take this kind of decision,” Quartararo said when asked about what he would say in this meeting.

Explaining the incident, Quartararo says he was forced into the collision as he was squeezed in the middle between Marco Bezzecchi and Oliveira. “Bezzecchi was in front, I was in the middle, I had no other solution to do that,” he said.

“I could not escape this crash. I just tried to brake and stop, but I hit – I don’t know who was first – but the bike of Miguel took my clutch and I hit the bike of Bezzecchi. I had no other solution but to do that, so the crash was 100% sure.”

Bezzecchi says he felt contact from Quartararo into Turn 2, but thought the Frenchman didn’t do anything particularly wrong.

“For me, it was a situation that was a little bit difficult to avoid because in the end the only thing he could do was brake a little bit earlier as he was in between me and Miguel – from what I saw, but I didn’t have the time to look very well,” Bezzecchi said.

“So, maybe [it could have been avoided by] braking a little bit earlier, but the space is not so much. So, it’s a mistake that can happen. I don’t want to say nothing about Fabio.”

shares
comments

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MotoGP
Spanish GP

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo

Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo Yamaha is “sleeping” on its troubled MotoGP bike, says Quartararo

Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP Quartararo: Yamaha “losing its strong points every year” at Jerez in MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador

MotoGP
Spanish GP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador

Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future

Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future

MotoGP

Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Australian GP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice” O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe