Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

By:

MotoGP points leader Fabio Quartararo says his Styrian Grand Prix FP2 session was “a nightmare” as he had “zero feeling” in the wet conditions at the Red Bull Ring.

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

Yamaha riders in recent years have tended to struggle in wet conditions, but more so when the track begins to dry, with a lack of rear grip the main cause of their woes.

Though he wound up over 14 seconds from victory in the flag-to-flag French GP, Quartararo still emerged from that event with a podium, marking a turnaround in wet fortunes for the French rider.

However, in an FP2 session which started wet but dried across the 45 minutes, Quartararo was over two seconds off the pace of Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori down in 15th, with fellow Yamaha riders Cal Crutchlow and Valentino Rossi at SRT 20th and 22nd, while Maverick Vinales was well over a second slower in ninth.

Quartararo was left baffled by his lack of form in the wet on Friday and is worried ahead of a potentially rain-hit race on Sunday.

“This morning was quite ok,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if Yamaha’s wet weather problems had returned.

“I mean, we stayed with the same tyres, we didn’t change.

“And after the five long weeks without riding I always need a little bit of time to come back and I think it was great pace, much better feeling than 2020.

“But in the wet conditions, it’s still the same, like I have no feeling.

“When it’s totally wet, I’m not good and we are not the best, but as soon as it’s half and half I have zero feeling on the bike and I’m not enjoying it at all.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So, we need to find a solution for these conditions and it’s strange.

“Straight grip is really bad on the wet, I was with [Jorge] Martin and Pol [Espargaro] and on the braking and turning I was not bad.

“But just as soon as they opened the throttle… it’s not about power, it’s just about the grip on the straight line. It was kind of a nightmare of an FP2.”

Quartararo also refuted suggestions his lack of rain riding experience in MotoGP could be adding to his issues, noting: “No, because Valentino is one of the most experienced riders in the wet and I think we have the same problem.

“So, in 2019, my first year, I think I never finished out of the top 10 in the wet and we made Brno, Motegi, Phillip Island, tough tracks where we are struggling a lot now and it was our strong points in 2019.

“It’s something I don’t understand because the wet is something that I don’t like, but I’ve always been in the top 10 in 2019.

“Last year and this year it’s a really strange feeling, so I don’t know.

“So, we need to find a solution because Sunday it’s supposed to rain and I have zero feeling.

“I don’t know where I am, so I’m a bit disappointed, but we still have tomorrow. So let’s see and hope we have an improvement.”

He added: “We need to find a solution because I’m not that bad in the wet, we made a podium at Le Mans.

“So, something happened with this track that we are lost.

“Last year was the same, we need to find something honestly because it’s not normal that we are so far away from the top guys.”

shares
comments
Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia

Previous article

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

8 h
2
Formula 1

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's disqualification hearing

30 min
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen's comparisons

3 h
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

20 h
5
IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

18 h
Latest news
Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice
MotoGP

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

52m
Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia

2 h
Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title
MotoGP

Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title

5 h
Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow return
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow return

6 h
Crutchlow explains decision behind Austria MotoGP return
MotoGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind Austria MotoGP return

6 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement 01:01
MotoGP
7 h

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment' 00:37
MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment'

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha 00:43
MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha

MotoGP: Espargaro says Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia tests 00:43
MotoGP
Jul 26, 2021

MotoGP: Espargaro says Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia tests

MotoGP: Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for the 2021 title 00:54
MotoGP
Jul 23, 2021

MotoGP: Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for the 2021 title

More from
Lewis Duncan
Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia Styrian GP
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia

Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title Styrian GP
MotoGP

Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Trending Today

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's disqualification hearing
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's disqualification hearing

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen's comparisons
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen's comparisons

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms F1 appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

Warnings about Alonso as F1 teammate proved to be wrong, says Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Warnings about Alonso as F1 teammate proved to be wrong, says Ocon

Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
22 h
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori tops wet second practice for Aprilia

Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: "I deserved" 10th grand prix title

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow return
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.