Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday Next / German MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest in FP3 with new lap record
MotoGP / German GP News

Quartararo hoping for Barcelona-style turnaround in Germany

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he is “hoping” for a grip turnaround like he experienced in Barcelona after struggling on the first day of the MotoGP German Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Quartararo hoping for Barcelona-style turnaround in Germany
Listen to this article

The 2022 Yamaha doesn't perform well when grip is at a premium on tracks, with the reigning world champion admitting on Friday in Barcelona he was worried about his pace in low grip conditions before ultimately going on to win the race as the circuit improved over the rest of the weekend.

Quartararo has gone through a similar Friday at the Sachsenring, ending the day seventh overall having struggled in FP2 on the hard rear tyre.

"So, it was not bad, but it I felt like it was a used tyre," Quartararo said of the hard rear Michelin option.

"But then our consistency was quite good. I could remain in 1m21.6s, 5s, but compared to the top guys they could do 1m20s high, 1m21s low and I was not able to do it.

"The performance in the beginning, I didn't feel any positives. So, that's why I didn't really like it. [It felt] like a used tyre, basically.

"I went out with the new hard and it was like it already had no performance. When I swapped to the soft, the gap was way too big and it was, I would not say difficult to make a good time attack, but first lap was 1m20.6s, then 1m20.4s, 1m20.4s.

"So, I could do a bit better but when you come from a hard and go to a soft that is much softer, the difference is way too big."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked whether the medium could be a race option, the championship leader said: "For me, yes. I only tried it in the morning, but in the morning I did 24 laps, it was not so bad.

"But the thing is, maybe there's more performance with the medium. But then the drop is bigger, so we need to find a solution because I remember in Barcelona the first day I was struggling so much with the grip, and then it was better every day.

"So, I hope tomorrow will be the same and we improve. When the grip is low, we struggle more, so hopefully tomorrow the grip is better and we can improve."

Read Also:

Quartararo says the hard rear he used on Friday was pre-heated, but the medium he felt better on was also pre-heated, so isn't convinced this is the main issue.

"The medium of this morning was pre-heated also, and I don't think it was a big change," Quartararo added.

"Hopefully it's a problem of the pre-heated tyre, but I don't think it was the problem. It was pre-heated from Barcelona, I think."

shares
comments
Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday
Previous article

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday
Next article

German MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest in FP3 with new lap record

German MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest in FP3 with new lap record
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Germany MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in first practice German GP
MotoGP

Germany MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in first practice

Espargaro “couldn’t sleep” after “stupid” Barcelona MotoGP error German GP
MotoGP

Espargaro “couldn’t sleep” after “stupid” Barcelona MotoGP error

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Latest news

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.