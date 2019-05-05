Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Quartararo 'can only be happy' with Jerez weekend

shares
comments
Quartararo 'can only be happy' with Jerez weekend
By:
1h ago

MotoGP rookie sensation Fabio Quartararo said that he doesn't feel negative about his Spanish Grand Prix, despite it ending with a mechanical retirement.

Quartararo became the youngest ever MotoGP pole-sitter on Saturday and was firmly in podium contention during the race.

He spent the early stages close behind Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli and then passed his teammate - who had started to struggle for pace - before his bike slowed due to a gearbox problem.

The 20-year-old said that while he was obviously disappointed with the outcome, he cannot be too down about his Jerez experience.

"I was really disappointed because we can challenge for really good position," Qaurtararo said.

"Fortunately when you look at the pace I had, we weekend we do, I only can be happy at the moment.

"No podiums, no top five but the experience we take is a lot."

Quartararo said that riding alongside stars such as Marquez made him faster during the race, and that he felt like he was more experienced than he was.

"I did not expect [to be this strong], also the pole of yesterday I did not expect.

"The pace I had in the race was incredible because I found something, riding with these guys that make me a plus also I had Marquez like a reference.

"The pace was fast but when you are riding with these guys on the first laps I learn many things, I was acting on the bike like I have more experience [than I do], only that is my fourth race.

"I take a lot of experience. Unfortunately we didn't finish the race but we need to take all the positive and leave the negatives here."

When asked if he thought he could have stayed in the top three for the entirety of the race, he said: "I don't want to say yes, but I think so, that we can fight for the podium on this race."

Additional reporting by Lena Buffa

Next article
Marquez: Manner of Jerez win a statement to MotoGP rivals

Previous article

Marquez: Manner of Jerez win a statement to MotoGP rivals

Next article

Rins laughs off marshal 'caught on camera' episode

Rins laughs off marshal 'caught on camera' episode
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author David Gruz
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez wins, heartbreak for Quartararo Spanish GP
MotoGP / Race report

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez wins, heartbreak for Quartararo

4h ago
Rins laughs off marshal 'caught on camera' episode Article
MotoGP

Rins laughs off marshal 'caught on camera' episode

Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure Article
Formula 1

Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

May 4, 2019
Pre-season testing of the 1990 Rothmans Honda NSR500 02:56
MotoGP

Pre-season testing of the 1990 Rothmans Honda NSR500

Apr 26, 2019

News in depth
Rins laughs off marshal 'caught on camera' episode
MotoGP

Rins laughs off marshal 'caught on camera' episode

Quartararo 'can only be happy' with Jerez weekend
MotoGP

Quartararo 'can only be happy' with Jerez weekend

Marquez: Manner of Jerez win a statement to MotoGP rivals
MotoGP

Marquez: Manner of Jerez win a statement to MotoGP rivals

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.