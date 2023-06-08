Subscribe
Previous / Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Quartararo frustrated by Yamaha's wasted MotoGP development work

Fabio Quartararo says reverting to 2021 settings on his Yamaha MotoGP bike for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix is “frustrating” given how many new items he has tested.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

The 2021 world champion has scored just one podium from the opening five rounds of the 2023 campaign and is currently 45 points off the championship lead.

Yamaha threw a lot of development parts to its M1 over the winter which ended up making matters worse for Quartararo throughout testing.

This forced him to go back to older settings on his bike on the last day of testing in Portugal, before deciding after Le Mans to use 2021 settings on his bike for the coming triple-header starting this weekend in Mugello.

Commenting on this, he said on Thursday in Italy: "In the first moments, it's, of course, frustrating because during the pre-season we tried an amount of things that I never tried before: chassis, engine, aerodynamics.

"But the fact that we use zero of those things is frustrating. Then there was the Jerez test, we had new things and we used nothing [after it].

"So, it's frustrating but now we have to focus on what we have and give our best.

"I think having these three races in a row will be good also for my confidence to have the same bike.

"This is what I need, and maybe it's not the best but at least I know the bike and I will have to adapt to what I have."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Yamaha has continued to battle a lack of power with its 2023 bike, made worse by an inefficient aero concept.

But Quartararo, who won at Mugello in 2021 and was second in 2022, doesn't think the Italian GP venue's 1.1km main straight will prove a major disadvantage for Yamaha because the final corner isn't a low-gear acceleration zone.

"When we start from slow corners, it's something that is a weak point for us from aerodynamics and power in the low gears," he noted.

"But coming from a fast corner, I think the disadvantage of power is much less.

"So, I think in the straight will be much better than in Le Mans or Austin. So, this is something that will be less problematic than in the past."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal

Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal

F1 Formula 1

Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session

Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session Le Mans 24h: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session

Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery

Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery

SUPC Supercars
Hidden Valley

Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery Grove Racing unveils Indigenous livery

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe