Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win Next / Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Quartararo "won't get obsessed" with sealing title at Misano

By:

Fabio Quartararo says "I don't need to get obsessed" with winning the MotoGP title now, after second at the Grand Prix of Americas has given him his first match point.

Quartararo "won't get obsessed" with sealing title at Misano

The Yamaha rider followed runaway race winner Marc Marquez home at the Circuit of the Americas in second and crucially finished ahead of nearest title rival Francesco Bagnaia in third.

This extended Quartararo's championship lead to 52 points, meaning he can for the first time in 2021 win the title at the following round at Misano should he leave Italy with at least a 50-point margin in the standings.

But when asked if his approach to the Misano race will be the same as always this season, Quartararo said: "Yes, exactly, and I think I don't need to get obsessed with that [winning the title].

"I mean, we have good points of advantage in the championship and I don't need to think I need to take it in Misano, because last time at Misano Pecco was super strong.

"So, I will do my best there. If we achieve it there, it's fantastic.

"If not, we will have another chance, so just being more calm and the experience I take this year is every time higher and higher. So, happy to live this moment."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo did concede his second at Austin was "the best" of his career as he was feeling "more stress" before the start.

"Yes, was the best second place I did in my career for sure, because before starting that race I was feeling a little bit more stress to be honest," he admitted.

"But from the first corner, as soon as you start the race, the stress is off and I did a really good race, and really happy because Pecco was super strong during the last two races when he scored 50 points.

"It's great to finish in front of him in this track, so really happy about my result."

Read Also:

Quartararo was keeping Marquez in check in the early laps of Sunday's race, though the Honda rider was controlling the pace before eventually pulling away.

The championship leader says he did try to go with Marquez, but his used tyre pace simply wasn't as strong as the Honda man's.

"I tried, because I had a big group behind and Jorge [Martin] tried to overtake me in Turn 1, and my only solution to try to have a better race was to push and I pushed," Quartararo added.

"But I didn't have all the weekend the pace of Marc, especially with used tyres, I was struggling.

"But in the end the main goal, we achieved it. So, we knew that the goal here was to try to finish on the podium and we achieved it."

shares
comments
Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

Previous article

Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

Next article

Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

3 h
2
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

3 d
3
NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

15 h
4
Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

20 h
5
Formula 1

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

5 h
Latest news
Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision
MotoGP

Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

44m
Quartararo "won't get obsessed" with sealing title at Misano
MotoGP

Quartararo "won't get obsessed" with sealing title at Misano

1 h
Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win
MotoGP

Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

2 h
Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead
Video Inside
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead

15 h
MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously”
MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously”

22 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez dominates as Quartararo extends points lead 00:42
MotoGP
1 h

MotoGP: Marquez dominates as Quartararo extends points lead

MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole 04:20
MotoGP
23 h

MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole

MotoGP Starting Grid: Americas Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Oct 2, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Americas Grand Prix

MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice 00:47
MotoGP
Oct 2, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

MotoGP: Rossi says junior motorcycle races 'quite scary' 00:45
MotoGP
Oct 1, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi says junior motorcycle races 'quite scary'

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision Americas GP
MotoGP

Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win Americas GP
MotoGP

Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo not pressured by Bagnaia’s “perfect” MotoGP form Americas GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo not pressured by Bagnaia’s “perfect” MotoGP form

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP Americas GP
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Trending Today

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

F1 and FIA set to discuss timetable revamp procedures
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 and FIA set to discuss timetable revamp procedures

Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced reserve driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced reserve driver

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi critical of “Russian Roulette” Moto3 restart decision

Quartararo "won't get obsessed" with sealing title at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "won't get obsessed" with sealing title at Misano

Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez knew COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates, Quartararo extends points lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.