Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP announces 2023 provisional calendar Next / Crutchlow in "severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash
MotoGP / Thailand GP News

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says he “didn’t feel good” on his Yamaha in Thailand Grand Prix practice on Friday, but felt he was still quick.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice
Listen to this article

Quartararo arrived in Thailand 18 points clear of Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia in the standings as he continues to struggle with the limitations of his Yamaha package.

Despite the demands placed on top speed and acceleration, Buriram has typically been a strong circuit for Yamaha – with Quartararo finishing the 2019 race in second.

The Frenchman ended Friday’s dry running fifth overall and just 0.274 seconds off the best pace of Pramac’s Johann Zarco, with Bagnaia second-quickest while the pair’s other main rival in Aleix Espargaro was 13th.

Though he admits he was “on the limit” in practice on his Yamaha, Quartararo believes he would have been higher in the order had his final time attack laps not been hindered by yellow flags.

“Good, especially this morning,” he said of his day.

“This afternoon was great. Unfortunately, in the last time attack I had two yellow flags and in one lap I made a mistake.

“So, apart from the that I think our pace was quite OK.

“Especially when I put in the new medium rear tyre, I had a used front and this track I could feel quite a lot. So, it was not a bad day.

“I didn’t feel good today on the bike, I was a little bit on the limit.

“But, the conditions will be changing quite a lot and a little bit like always you can see the top five today was the same bikes.

“But I think I would have also been there if I didn’t make a mistake and [get caught out by] yellow flags.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo was angered on track in FP2 by VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini following him in the early stages.

Ducati has repeatedly insisted it will not deploy manufacturer orders to help Bagnaia win the championship, but Marini’s actions did raise questions about whether this was some sort of tactic.

Quartararo dismissed it as being anything deliberate in practice on Friday, but acknowledged that Ducati has a lot of cards to play in terms of strategy given it has eight riders on the grid.

“They have eight [bikes], so they can play pretty well,” Quartararo added.

“Then, unfortunately, I don’t have any help. Today I had Franco [Morbidelli] in front, but he was gone.

“So, actually I will do it by myself because I think a team strategy will be difficult to do.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
MotoGP announces 2023 provisional calendar
Previous article

MotoGP announces 2023 provisional calendar
Next article

Crutchlow in "severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash

Crutchlow in "severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice Japanese GP
MotoGP

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return Thailand GP
MotoGP

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Prime
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo laments “frustrating” Motegi MotoGP race Japanese GP
MotoGP

Quartararo laments “frustrating” Motegi MotoGP race

Quartararo finding it “hard” to keep motivated against MotoGP rivals Japanese GP
MotoGP

Quartararo finding it “hard” to keep motivated against MotoGP rivals

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo involved in scooter crash after Marquez Aragon MotoGP clash Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo involved in scooter crash after Marquez Aragon MotoGP clash

Quartararo ‘will make contact if needed’ to salvage Aragon MotoGP race Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘will make contact if needed’ to salvage Aragon MotoGP race

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Latest news

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice

Marc Marquez says he could “use many lives” in Friday’s MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix practice as he begins to feel like he can push harder on his recovering right arm.

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return

Danilo Petrucci admits he “thought I was slower than I was” at the end of MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix practice on his first outing as Joan Mir’s Suzuki replacement.

Crutchlow in "severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow in "severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash

RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow says the ankle he badly broke in 2018 is in "severe pain” after suffering a heavy crash in second practice for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix.

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says he “didn’t feel good” on his Yamaha in Thailand Grand Prix practice on Friday, but felt he was still quick.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.