Subscribe
Previous / Marquez says MotoGP "going in the opposite way" to F1 with aero war
MotoGP News

Quartararo: Current Yamaha "practically the same" as Lorenzo's 2015 MotoGP bike

Fabio Quartararo has said the current Yamaha MotoGP challenger is “practically the same” as the bike Jorge Lorenzo raced to the title in 2015, highlighting the marque’s lack of evolution.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Yamaha currently sits joint-last in the manufacturers' table with Honda in what has been an abysmal year for the Japanese brands in MotoGP.

Quartararo, who won three races in 2022 and was runner-up in the standings, has just two podiums to his credit: a third at the Americas Grand Prix and a third in the sprint at Assen following a penalty for Brad Binder.

The 2021 world champion has repeatedly aired his frustrations at Yamaha's lack of competitiveness.

Recently, he told Motorsport.com's Spanish language edition that his future with Yamaha hinges on the bike it brings to the Misano test next month.

In the same interview, Quartararo highlighted just how little Yamaha has evolved its M1.

"I think that Ducati, KTM and Aprilia risk much more than the Japanese factories," Quartararo said.

"The differences between the KTM, Ducati and Aprilia of five years ago, compared to the current ones, are huge.

"Our bike is the same. I saw my 2021 world championship bike and next to it was Lorenzo's from 2015.

"They are practically the same: almost nothing has changed. That is very rare after six years."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo also notes that the lack of development in the Yamaha is more apparent now given how much bikes have evolved since he made his debut in 2019.

While aerodynamic fairings were still being used, their development has accelerated in recent years. There has also been the advent of ride-height devices.

"I don't have as much experience as other riders, but the world championship has gone from white to black in the four years I've been here.

"In 2019, when I debuted, for the start I only had to activate the start control. Now you have to do a thousand manoeuvres: brake to activate the height devices, front and rear; look at all the controls and so on.

"The evolution of the bike is huge, but the other brands risk much more than us."

shares
comments

Marquez says MotoGP "going in the opposite way" to F1 with aero war
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024

Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024

Moto2
Spielberg

Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024 Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

MotoGP

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo has 'lacked motivation' in MotoGP 2023 but "accepts" situation now

Quartararo has 'lacked motivation' in MotoGP 2023 but "accepts" situation now

MotoGP

Quartararo has 'lacked motivation' in MotoGP 2023 but "accepts" situation now Quartararo has 'lacked motivation' in MotoGP 2023 but "accepts" situation now

Quartararo feels Austria MotoGP sprint penalty ‘undeserved’ after seeing replay

Quartararo feels Austria MotoGP sprint penalty ‘undeserved’ after seeing replay

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Quartararo feels Austria MotoGP sprint penalty ‘undeserved’ after seeing replay Quartararo feels Austria MotoGP sprint penalty ‘undeserved’ after seeing replay

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1

Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1

MotoGP

Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1 Morbidelli suggests MotoGP needs to show more midfield battles on TV like F1

Quartararo to decide Yamaha MotoGP future at Misano test

Quartararo to decide Yamaha MotoGP future at Misano test

MotoGP

Quartararo to decide Yamaha MotoGP future at Misano test Quartararo to decide Yamaha MotoGP future at Misano test

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Australian GP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe