All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Jerez Official Testing

Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

Fabio Quartararo says he could feel a “massive change” after Yamaha’s revamped M1 made its first public appearance at the Jerez MotoGP test on Monday.

Rachit Thukral Lorenza D'Adderio
Upd:
Yamaha YZR-M1 of Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
In its bid to arrest a steady decline in performance over the last few years, Yamaha had been working behind the scenes on an all-new version of its MotoGP contender, which was finally ready for its first test after Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.
Both 2021 champion Quartararo and new recruit Alex Rins got to put the new M1 through its paces at the Jerez test, finishing 18th and 14th respectively after clocking 157 laps between them.
Read Also:
While the Frenchman wanted to reserve his full verdict until Yamaha had gotten a chance to properly analyse the data, he was clear that the changes the Japanese manufacturer has made had a big impact on the way the M1 feels on track.
“It's the first time when we test something new it's not slightly different. The new chassis we tried is really different,” he said.
“In the past, we used to test something different but [the changes were only] a little and now it was a massive change for me to feel what is on the bike. 
“It was a first step for us to see where the right way is, but we now have to make another test to see clearly and to have some ideas [on] what we do on the bike.”
He added: “[With the chassis], we are looking for turning [cornering] and we are trying to find it. 
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I found a slight improvement going in but not really on the turning, it's really a small step.
“I have a little bit more feedback from the front, that is something that I was missing. But it's not massive. This was a little bit better but we are missing a lot.”
Yamaha has completely overhauled the M1 after successfully persuading Quartararo to sign a fresh two-year deal, with the changes to the bike covering a wide variety of areas including chassis, aerodynamics and electronics.
Only the engine has not been changed so far, with Yamaha electing to continue with its test unit - which is built to the same specification as the race motor.
“We tested many, many things, we tested new chassis, new aero, new swingarm, new electronics especially,” he revealed. “The engine is a test engine, so it's the same as [the race unit].
“It was difficult to take conclusions right now. Of course, now we will have to analyse well. Some positives, some things that are not working, unfortunately.
“But we will have more tests in Mugello after Le Mans, so these are things that we can modify and see what we can improve.”
Quartararo expects Yamaha to run some new parts in the French Grand Prix at Le Mans next month, as it continues to evaluate the package it debuted in the Jerez test.
“We will use a few items that we tested today because it's always better to test in different tracks, and for Le Mans, we will use a few things that are not bad," he said.
“It will be interesting to see in three different tracks what is my feeling, especially because Le Mans and Mugello are very different from here.”
Yamaha YZR-M1 of Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Yamaha YZR-M1 of Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Read Also:

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1
Next article MotoGP miscalculated Spanish GP attendance by over 100,000 people

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bezzecchi credits Rossi for resolving "stupid" clutch issues in MotoGP

Bezzecchi credits Rossi for resolving "stupid" clutch issues in MotoGP

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Bezzecchi credits Rossi for resolving "stupid" clutch issues in MotoGP
MotoGP miscalculated Spanish GP attendance by over 100,000 people

MotoGP miscalculated Spanish GP attendance by over 100,000 people

MotoGP
Spanish GP
MotoGP miscalculated Spanish GP attendance by over 100,000 people
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Fabio Quartararo
More from
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP
Quartararo stresses ‘quality over quantity’ with upcoming Yamaha MotoGP update

Quartararo stresses ‘quality over quantity’ with upcoming Yamaha MotoGP update

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Quartararo stresses ‘quality over quantity’ with upcoming Yamaha MotoGP update
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Yamaha Factory Racing
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

MotoGP
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha
Quartararo: Marquez's Honda exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha

Quartararo: Marquez's Honda exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha

MotoGP
Americas GP
Quartararo: Marquez's Honda exit "woke a lot of people up" at Yamaha
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Australian GP
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport

Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport

Misc General
Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule

Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover
Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global