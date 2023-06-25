Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo has aggravated his existing toe injury in a fall in the Dutch Grand Prix, but insists he will be fit for action after the six-week summer break.
The 2021 world champion came into the weekend with a twisted ankle and fractured toe after an accident while running in Amsterdam in the build-up to the event.
After securing a podium in the sprint on Saturday, Quartararo’s Dutch GP meeting took a turn for the worse as he further displaced that fracture with a crash on the third lap of Sunday’s grand prix.
Fellow French rider Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) was also taken out of the race in the incident.
In addition to news of the fracture aggravation, Quartararo appeared with his left arm in a sling after returning from the medical centre.
“[The arm recovery] is not going to be so long,” he said. “For the foot, I will have to check, but it [is expected to be] surgery.
“I don’t know if I could race right now, it’s pretty painful. I think I will take a rest now, but I expect to be ready for Silverstone.”
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Quartararo came into the grand prix aware that his start from fourth on the grid was critical to his chances. But he ended up making a terrible getaway that dropped him to 12th on the first lap. He was still attempting to recover ground when he lost his bike on lap three.
“I made a mistake at the start. I didn’t want to make a normal start, I wanted to make a perfect one! But getting too close to perfect, I did it totally badly.
“The way I released the clutch with the throttle. I released it a little too hard.
“But we had great pace, great speed - so I will take it as a positive weekend. I feel like I have been riding at my best.”
