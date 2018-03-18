Global
MotoGP Qatar GP Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Marquez leads Dovizioso in warm-up

By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
18/03/2018 12:07

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was quickest in the Sunday warm-up session ahead of the 2018 campaign's opening race in Qatar.

Marquez snatched the lead from Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci with under two minutes left on the clock, finishing with a 1m55.201s benchmark.

Petrucci had established himself at the sharp end early on into the 20-minute daytime session, taking first place from compatriot Valentino Rossi with a 1m55.657s before lowering that to a 1m55.364s.

Marquez soon took the runner-up spot from Yamaha rider Rossi, but left it until late to dethrone Petrucci by a tenth and a half.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso split the pair at the chequered flag to finish second, while Marquez's Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa mounted a late charge for fourth place.



Andrea Iannone was the lead Suzuki in fifth, ahead of Tech 3 Yamaha's pole-sitter Johann Zarco and Rossi.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow lost the front and crashed at Turn 1 in the early stages, but rejoined and recovered to eighth.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was the only other rider to hit the deck, also at Turn 1, and made up the top 10, as Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro slotted in between him and Crutchlow.

Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales both had muted showings, finishing 14th and 18th respectively.

Warm-up results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'55.201  
2 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'55.312 0.111
3 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'55.364 0.163
4 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'55.383 0.182
5 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'55.445 0.244
6 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'55.612 0.411
7 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'55.648 0.447
8 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'55.791 0.590
9 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'55.858 0.657
10 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'55.885 0.684
11 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'55.931 0.730
12 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'56.003 0.802
13 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'56.048 0.847
14 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'56.129 0.928
15 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'56.209 1.008
16 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'56.256 1.055
17 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'56.271 1.070
18 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'56.272 1.071
19 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'56.579 1.378
20 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'56.693 1.492
21 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'56.705 1.504
22 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'56.830 1.629
23 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'57.073 1.872
24 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'57.516 2.315
