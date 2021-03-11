MotoGP
Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, but will "push" doctor
MotoGP / News

Qatar to offer entire MotoGP paddock COVID-19 vaccinations

By:

MotoGP and the state of Qatar have partnered to offer the entire paddock travelling to Doha COVID-19 vaccinations, following the successful rollout in the country.

Qatar to offer entire MotoGP paddock COVID-19 vaccinations

The entire MotoGP paddock will be effectively locked down in Qatar until the beginning of April following the Doha Grand Prix, with pre-season testing currently underway.

The 2021 season will begin on 28 March with the Qatar GP, while a second round has been added following the postponement of the US and Argentine GPs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also:

Vaccine programmes across the globe have accelerated in recent months, with Qatar’s own rollout having reached a point where it can now offer jabs to the MotoGP paddock. This follows a similar situation with the Formula 1 paddock in Bahrain, which will remain in the country for the next few weeks for testing and the opening round of the season.

Bahrain also offered to vaccinate team personnel, although F1 decided not to take up the opportunity.

 

A statement from Dorna Sports read: “The State of Qatar has significantly ramped-up its COVID-19 vaccination programme in 2021 and, as a result of this progress, it is able to offer all travelling members of the MotoGP paddock access to the vaccine.

“To ensure the health and safety of the entire tour while they are in Qatar and on their continued travels around the world this season, the Government of the State of Qatar has offered MotoGP access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“All members of the championship, including those working and travelling within the MotoGP paddock, will have the chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination programme is aimed at increasing the personal safety of all those on-site.

“It will offer increased protection for those in the MotoGP paddock and all those that come into contact with it as the sport travels the world this season. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports would like to thank the State of Qatar for offering this incredible opportunity to the MotoGP family, which will help minimise any risk to the future of the championship and all its members.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still causing concern, MotoGP is hopeful of running a full calendar – though further changes are expected given the uncertainty surrounding several flyaway events.

News of MotoGP being offered COVID-19 vaccines in Qatar comes just weeks after double 125cc world champion and veteran team boss Fausto Gresini tragically passed away after a two-month battle with the virus.

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, but will "push" doctor

