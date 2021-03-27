MotoGP
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

By:

This weekend MotoGP travels to Doha for the Qatar Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

What time does the Qatar MotoGP start today?

The Qatar GP will get underway at 20:00 local time.

The race distance is set at 22 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, 28th March, 2021
  • Start time: 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 22:30 IST / 2:00 JST (Monday) /  4:00 AEDT (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Qatar MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Qatar MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Reigning champion Mir "very pissed off" after Qatar practice

Previous article

Reigning champion Mir "very pissed off" after Qatar practice
