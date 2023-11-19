MotoGP Qatar GP: Di Giannantonio beats Bagnaia to win, disaster for Martin
Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio took a maiden MotoGP victory in the Qatar Grand Prix as he fights for his future, as Francesco Bagnaia survived a late scare to take second.
Having trailed long-time leader Bagnaia for much of the 22-lap grand prix, Di Giannantonio was flashed a ‘mapping 8’ message on his dashboard – which in the past has been a team order from Ducati.
But he overtook Bagnaia into Turn 12 on lap 19 and was handed a massive lead when Bagnaia ran off track at Turn 1 moments later trying to repass.
Settling for second, Bagnaia’s championship lead has extended from seven to 21 points as Jorge Martin struggled to a season-worst 10th on his Pramac Ducati.
VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini completed the podium having started from pole.
Bagnaia nailed his launch from fourth on the grid on his factory team Ducati to take the holeshot into Turn 1, as Martin alongside made a terrible start, dropping to eighth.
The battle for second and third raged over the first few laps, with Di Giannantonio winning out when he came through on his Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez on the fourth tour, and then on Marini next time around.
This squabbling allowed Bagnaia to take a lead of eight tenths as Martin failed to make much progress, the Pramac rider coming under fire from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.
Bagnaia and Di Giannantonio eased clear of the rest of the pack, moving almost two seconds clear come lap 14 as Martin circulated in eighth.
Di Giannantonio never allowed Bagnaia to escape at the front and trailed by just two tenths at the start of lap 18.
It was on this tour that ‘mapping 8’ was shown to Di Giannantonio. But if it was a direct order from Ducati to hold position, the Italian didn’t heed this.
He threw his Gresini Ducati up the inside of Bagnaia into Turn 12 on lap 19 and kept the door shut in retaliation.
Bagnaia pulled Di Giannantonio back in along the main straight to start lap 20, but couldn’t get his bike stopped and almost ran into the back of the Gresini rider.
This sent Bagnaia off onto the run-off area and let Di Giannantonio escape by over two seconds, though the former held onto second.
Di Giannantonio has no ride for the 2024 season having been moved aside to make way for Marc Marquez at Gresini Ducati next year.
Now unlikely to get the Honda seat he had been in line for just a few weeks back, Di Giannantonio faces an uncertain future as he scored an emotional maiden MotoGP win in what could be his penultimate grand prix in the class.
Di Giannantonio ultimately took the chequered flag 2.734s clear of Bagnaia in a potentially massive day in the championship battle, as Marini finished third as the only rider in the top six to run the soft front tyre.
Vinales worked his way to fourth on the sole factory Aprilia at the chequered flag, after injured team-mate Aleix Espargaro pulled out on on lap seven.
Brad Binder was fifth on the factory KTM from Alex Marquez and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, while Enea Bastianini (Ducati) and Jack Miller (KTM) relegated Martin to 10th.
Marc Marquez was 11th between the Pramac duo, with Johann Zarco 2.4s adrift. VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, Honda’s Joan Mir and Tech3 GasGas’ Augusto Fernandez completed the top 15.
LCR Honda’s Iker Lecuona retired on lap one with a technical issue.
MotoGP Qatar GP results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|22
|
-
|25
|2
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|22
|
+2.734
2.734
|2.734
|20
|3
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|22
|
+4.408
4.408
|1.674
|16
|4
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|22
|
+4.488
4.488
|0.080
|13
|5
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|22
|
+7.246
7.246
|2.758
|11
|6
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|22
|
+7.620
7.620
|0.374
|10
|7
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|22
|
+7.828
7.828
|0.208
|9
|8
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|22
|
+8.239
8.239
|0.411
|8
|9
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|22
|
+11.509
11.509
|3.270
|7
|10
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|22
|
+14.819
14.819
|3.310
|6
|11
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|22
|
+14.964
14.964
|0.145
|5
|12
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|22
|
+17.431
17.431
|2.467
|4
|13
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|22
|
+17.807
17.807
|0.376
|3
|14
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|22
|
+18.673
18.673
|0.866
|2
|15
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|22
|
+21.455
21.455
|2.782
|1
|16
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|22
|
+21.474
21.474
|0.019
|17
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|22
|
+22.142
22.142
|0.668
|18
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|22
|
+27.194
27.194
|5.052
|19
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|22
|
+27.740
27.740
|0.546
|dnf
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|6
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|I. Lecuona Team LCR
|27
|Honda
|0
|
|Mechanical
|View full results
Latest news
Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP
Martin says 2023 MotoGP title 'stolen' by bad tyre in Qatar GP
F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP
F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP
MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss
MotoGP points leader Bagnaia 'very scared' in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss
Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message
Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains 'mapping 8' message
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
