Qatar MotoGP: Zarco fastest in FP3, Rossi crashes

Tech 3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco set the pace in a largely meaningless third practice session for the MotoGP season opener in Qatar, as Valentino Rossi suffered a rare crash.

Laptimes in the daytime session were well off the pace of those set on Friday evening in FP2, meaning the combined top 10 order that determines who gets through to Q2 automatically remains unchanged.

Andrea Dovizioso's 1m54.361s benchmark therefore went unchallenged, with Danilo Petrucci and Alex Rins completing the overall top three on the strength on their times from second practice.

Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Iannone, Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa, Cal Crutchlow, Rossi and Zarco are the remaining riders who will advance directly to Q2.

On the other hand, Maverick Vinales, 11th fastest on Friday, will have to fight his way through Q1 for only the third time since he joined Yamaha.

Zarco was the sole rider to break the 1m55s barrier in FP3, recording a 1m54.966s at the tail end of the session to go quickest by 0.497s from Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller.

The Australian stayed 14th in the overall times however, meaning he joins Vinales in Q1.

Petrucci, Marquez and Iannone completed the top five times, with Pedrosa the only other rider to get within a second of Zarco's best lap.

Rossi was ninth-fastest after an eventful session that began with a crash at Turn 5 in the opening 10 minutes.

He also had to tour back to the pits in the closing stages as the bottom part of his Yamaha's bodywork drooped and began to scrape against the track.

Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat was the only other rider to crash, taking a late tumble at Turn 14.

The only riders to set personal best times of the weekend in FP3 were Rabat's teammate Xavier Simeon and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto Ducati), but both remain at the bottom of the combined timesheets.

Third practice results:

Pos. No. Rider Bike Time Delay 1 5 Johann Zarco Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'54.966 2 43 Jack Miller Jack Miller Ducati 1'55.463 0.497 3 9 Danilo Petrucci Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'55.668 0.702 4 93 Marc Marquez Marc Marquez Honda 1'55.750 0.784 5 29 Andrea Iannone Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'55.777 0.811 6 26 Dani Pedrosa Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'55.830 0.864 7 4 Andrea Dovizioso Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'55.980 1.014 8 99 Jorge Lorenzo Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'56.009 1.043 9 46 Valentino Rossi Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'56.049 1.083 10 35 Cal Crutchlow Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'56.058 1.092 11 41 Aleix Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'56.131 1.165 12 44 Pol Espargaro Pol Espargaro KTM 1'56.260 1.294 13 42 Alex Rins Alex Rins Suzuki 1'56.286 1.320 14 53 Tito Rabat Tito Rabat Ducati 1'56.310 1.344 15 55 Hafizh Syahrin Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'56.604 1.638 16 21 Franco Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'56.779 1.813 17 19 Alvaro Bautista Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'56.859 1.893 18 45 Scott Redding Scott Redding Aprilia 1'56.875 1.909 19 12 Thomas Luthi Thomas Luthi Honda 1'57.046 2.080 20 25 Maverick Vinales Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1'57.118 2.152 21 17 Karel Abraham Karel Abraham Ducati 1'57.146 2.180 22 38 Bradley Smith Bradley Smith KTM 1'57.208 2.242 23 10 Xavier Simeon Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'57.519 2.553 24 30 Takaaki Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'57.688 2.722