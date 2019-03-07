Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Breaking news

Qatar MotoGP deal extended to 2031

shares
comments
Qatar MotoGP deal extended to 2031
By:
3h ago

Qatar's Losail International Circuit will continue to host MotoGP until 2031, it has been announced.

The Gulf state has been a fixture on the MotoGP calendar since 2004, taking over from Jerez as the venue for the opening round of the season in 2007.

Since 2008, Qatar has also held the unique distinction of being MotoGP's sole night race.

Ahead of the 2019 race, championship promoter Dorna revealed that the Losail track's deal has been extended to cover a further five seasons on top of its previous deal, which ran to 2026.

Later this weekend, MotoGP is expected to unveil further details about its planned visit to Indonesia's Lombok island in 2021.

A deal to bring both MotoGP and sister series World Superbike to a new urban track in the South-East Asian nation was confirmed last month.

 

 

 

Next article
MotoGP riders still pushing for early Qatar GP start

Previous article

MotoGP riders still pushing for early Qatar GP start

Next article

Crutchlow fears Honda has lost its main "weapon"

Crutchlow fears Honda has lost its main "weapon"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Williams making car changes to ensure legality
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams making car changes to ensure legality

1h ago
Hamilton: Mercedes mustn't go Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes mustn't go "over edge" chasing Ferrari

Ricciardo: Renault has new upgrade philosophy for 2019 Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault has new upgrade philosophy for 2019

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964 02:01
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964

Mar 4, 2019
Gearing up for the 2019 MotoGP season 05:04
MotoGP

Gearing up for the 2019 MotoGP season

Feb 28, 2019

News in depth
Rossi says 2019 season could be tightest ever
MotoGP

Rossi says 2019 season could be tightest ever

Crutchlow fears Honda has lost its main
MotoGP

Crutchlow fears Honda has lost its main "weapon"

Qatar MotoGP deal extended to 2031
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP deal extended to 2031

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.