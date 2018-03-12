Pramac unveils livery for 2018 MotoGP season

Ducati MotoGP satellite team Pramac Racing has officially presented the 2018 bikes for its rider pairing Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller in Bologna.

The Italian squad unveiled a revised livery during its launch at the Manifattura Lamborghini, featuring more blue.

For the second year in a row, one of Pramac's bikes, ridden by Petrucci, will be the same specification used by the factory Ducati team, while Miller will race with a year-old GP17 bike.

Petrucci has already revealed 2018 will be his final season with the team, as he is looking to secure a factory ride for next year.

It has also been confirmed that he will be replaced by one of this year's Moto2 title contenders and Valentino Rossi protege Francesco Bagnaia in 2019.

Petrucci's teammate will be Miller, the Australian putting an end to a three-year tenure at Marc VDS Honda and replacing Aprilia-bound Scott Redding.

The Australian has praised his new bike, saying it suits his riding style better than his old Honda, his claims backed up by him being seventh and sixth fastest respectively in testing at Sepang and Buriram.

Miller said at the launch: "The bike is beautiful and my feeling at the moment with the bike is amazing. Since the first day in Malaysia we improved step-by-step, day-by-day.

"I enjoyed riding the bike and I'm really excited for the coming year.

"We have to get the first race out of the way but of course we want to push and be as close to the top guys as possible each week.

"We have to start from somewhere, we have to keep calm, keep our feet on the ground."

Miller will be one of three riders racing with the GP17, the bike Andrea Dovizioso was runner-up with last year, along with his former teammate Tito Rabat (Avintia) and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto).