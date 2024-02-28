Pramac launches new 2024 MotoGP livery at F1 Bahrain GP

The Paolo Campinoti-run satellite Ducati team is the last team on the current MotoGP grid to reveal the colours it will race in this year.

Pramac comes into the 2024 season as the reigning teams’ champions after celebrating five race wins between Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.

Martin fought for the world championship all the way to the final round of the season, though ultimately missed out to factory team Ducati counterpart Francesco Bagnaia.

Had he won the title, Martin would have been automatically promoted to the factory Ducati team alongside Bagnaia this year.

As such, Martin remains at Pramac on a factory-backed Ducati while Franco Morbidelli joins him from Yamaha, with Zarco moving to LCR Honda.

Both riders were present in Bahrain on Wednesday ahead of the opening round of the F1 season to unveil the Pramac team’s 2024 colours.

Pramac has altered its livery for 2024 to feature a more prominent purple design.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing

Campinoti enjoys a close relationship with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and since 2021 the Pramac Ducatis have carried the F1 logo.

On Wednesday, Motorsport.com reported that Pramac is set to undergo a rider shake-up in 2025 as Moto2 frontrunner Fermin Aldeguer looks set to step up to MotoGP with the satellite Ducati team.

Read Also: MotoGP Moto2 star Aldeguer set for MotoGP debut in 2025 with Pramac

Where he slots into the line-up remains to be seen, though it seems unlikely that Martin will continue beyond 2024 – whether that is in the form of a step to the factory Ducati team in 2025 or a move elsewhere.

Martin ended the recent pre-season test in Qatar seventh overall, having battled a vibration issue on his GP24 that he says only he of the Ducati stable had been suffering.

Team-mate Morbidelli comes into the 2024 season with just one day of running on the Ducati back in Valencia last November. Suffering a concussion in a bad accident during a training session in Portugal at the end of January, Morbidelli missed both the Sepang and Qatar tests.

The 2024 MotoGP season begins next weekend in Qatar.