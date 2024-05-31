Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun
Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi says his team will be the only satellite Ducati squad with 2025 bikes next year following Marc Marquez insisting the outfit was “not an option”.
On Thursday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, reports emerged that Ducati has decided to promote Jorge Martin to its factory team for 2025.
While initially it looked like it lead to Marquez moving to Pramac to take a factory bike, the six-time MotoGP world champion complicated the situation by stating the team is “not an option for him”.
Marquez later acknowledged that his plans to stay at Ducati were either remaining at Gresini on a factory bike or stepping up to the factory team.
Pramac has a contract for 2025/2026 that guarantees it exclusive works support from Ducati, should it wish to execute that option.
And Borsoi, speaking to DAZN, has moved to shut down the possibility of that deal being altered to allow Gresini to have a factory bike for Marquez in 2025.
“We have a lot of respect for an eight-time world champion, I can only say that Pramac is a great team, we are a great family and every year we do even better work,” Borsoi said.
“In 2023 we made history and won the team championship, the first time we had done so as a privateer, we were fighting for the world championship and this year Jorge Martin is leading the championship and we have a new opportunity every time we go out on the track to be a better team.
“We have the two official Ducati and next year we will continue the same.”
It is not clear if Pramac has moved to activate its contract for 2025/2026 with Ducati or if this is merely posturing in a bid to force Marquez’s hand.
Pramac also has an offer from Yamaha to become its satellite team from 2025. Should that come to pass, it would open the door for Gresini to have factory machinery in 2025.
Ducati is yet to comment on the situation with its satellite teams for 2025 or on Marquez’s remarks from Thursday.
