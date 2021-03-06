MotoGP
MotoGP / News

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

By:
Co-author:
Lewis Duncan

The Pramac Ducati squad will carry the Formula 1 logo on its 2021 MotoGP bikes following a request from F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

Pramac comes into the 2021 season with an all-new line-up after Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia were promoted to the factory Ducati squad this year.

In their place come double Moto2 world champion Johann Zarco and MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin, who got his first taste of premier class machinery on Friday during the Qatar shakedown test.

The F1 logo was spotted on the tail unit of Martin’s bike, with Motorsport.com confirmed to by a spokesperson from Pramac that this was a request from Domenicali.

Domenicali, who headed up Lamborghini after his departure from Ferrari as team boss at the end of 2013, has close ties with Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti – with Lamborghini branding also appearing on his bike.

"Stefano Domenicali is very close to Paolo Campinoti, and he asked him if he could carry the logo on the bike," a Pramac spokesperson said.

Both Martin and Zarco’s bikes will carry the logo, which could become more prominent on the bike when racing begins at the end of March.

Domenicali took over from Chase Carey as F1 CEO in January of this year and has forged a closer relationship with MotoGP, with both series drawing up shared COVID-19 paddock protocols for 2021.

Pramac scored five podiums in 2020 courtesy of Miller and Bagnaia, and once again will field current-spec Ducati machinery.

Both Martin and Zarco have taken to the Losail International Circuit in Qatar during Saturday’s first official pre-season test session, which is due to end at 9pm local time.

Of the 13 test and rookie riders who took part in the shakedown test on Friday, Martin was eighth overall and slowest of the four rookies present on the 2021 grid.

The Pramac rider suffered a fast crash at the Turn 3 right-hander on the final lap of his programme and wrecked one of his Desmosedicis – though he walked away from the spill unharmed.

Martin is joined by fellow Moto2 graduates Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini (Avintia), and Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori on the rookie roster in 2021.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Pramac Racing

