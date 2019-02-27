Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pramac squad unveils revised 2019 MotoGP livery

shares
comments
Pramac squad unveils revised 2019 MotoGP livery
By:
44m ago

The Pramac Ducati team has revealed a tweaked colour scheme ahead of the 2019 MotoGP season.

Taking the wraps off its new colour scheme during a launch event at Sky Italia's Milan headquarters on Wednesday, Pramac has revamped the white, red and blue design it has used in recent years with the help of the Centro Stile Lamborghini.

Jack Miller and new 2019 signing Francesco Bagnaia were both on hand to show off the fresh livery, which has more red on the front of the fairing and more blue on the sides.

Of the pair, Miller was the quicker in Qatar testing, ending up 11th on the combined timesheets, while Moto2 champion Bagnaia - who was ahead in Sepang - was 13th-fastest.

Both Ducati-contracted riders go into the 2019 season with their eyes on the factory seat alongside Andrea Dovizioso that was handed to Danilo Petrucci this year.

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said both Miller and Bagnaia are "good candidates" to be considered for a promotion in 2020.

Miller has progressed to a current-spec GP19 Ducati after a season on year-old equipment, with Bagnaia inheriting the GP18 that won seven races last year in the hands of Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Team principal Paolo Campinoti commented: "The 2018 season gave us great satisfaction as we won the 'Best Independent Team' title.

"With the confirmation of Jack Miller, who will have at his disposal the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2019, and the great talent of the reigning Moto2 World Champion Francesco Bagnaia, in the 2019 season we aim to confirm ourselves at the very highest level."

Lorenzo's old crew chief Cristian Gabarrini has been assigned to Bagnaia this year, while Miller continues to work alongside Cristhian Pupulin for his second year in the Ducati fold.

Pramac Racing bike

Pramac Racing bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
MotoGP weighing up moving Qatar race start time

Previous article

MotoGP weighing up moving Qatar race start time
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jack Miller , Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

7h ago
Vettel says damage making it hard to find crash cause Article
Formula 1

Vettel says damage making it hard to find crash cause

Sainz tops second morning of F1 test as Vettel crashes Article
Formula 1

Sainz tops second morning of F1 test as Vettel crashes

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Joey Dunlop at Isle of Man 1983 04:31
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Joey Dunlop at Isle of Man 1983

Feb 19, 2019
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019

News in depth
Pramac squad unveils revised 2019 MotoGP livery
MotoGP

Pramac squad unveils revised 2019 MotoGP livery

MotoGP weighing up moving Qatar race start time
MotoGP

MotoGP weighing up moving Qatar race start time

Rins: Suzuki has given me everything I asked for
MotoGP

Rins: Suzuki has given me everything I asked for

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.