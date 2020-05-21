MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pramac boss expects Miller to get factory Ducati ride

shares
comments
Pramac boss expects Miller to get factory Ducati ride
By:
May 21, 2020, 10:48 AM

Pramac MotoGP team boss Francesco Guidotti admits he expects to lose Jack Miller to the factory Ducati outfit for the 2021 season.

Miller staked his claim to a promotion to the Bologna marque's works squad with an impressive 2019 campaign that yielded five podium finishes and eighth in the standings, second-best of the independent team riders.

The Australian ended up just 11 points shy of factory Ducati man Danilo Petrucci, whose form dramatically tailed off in the latter half of the season after he earned a one-year extension to his contract following his Mugello victory.

With Ducati looking to finalises its 2021 line-up before the start of the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season, Guidotti believes that deal between the Italian manufacturer and Miller for next year and beyond is now "close".

“The most logical and normal situation is that Jack will go to the factory team,” Guidotti told the official MotoGP website. “After a difficult first year [in 2018], I think last year he showed a very good potential, he made a big step. He is ready for the factory team.

"Regarding Jack, they’re doing the negotiations and, as far as I know, it’s not done yet. But, of course, from both parties there is the intention to do the deal. I think it’s close."

Guidotti added that Ducati would be conscious of wanting to repay the faith Miller showed in its project when he refused a big-money offer from KTM to replace the departing Johann Zarco last year.

"Last year Jack could have gone when KTM offered him a bunch of money, but he stayed with us with, let’s say, not for little money but much less," he said.

"It means he’s very happy with the technical aspect, he likes the bike and the feeling is good."

Negotiations between Ducati and Miller about a factory ride come at a time when Andrea Dovizioso's future at the squad is unclear.

Dovizioso's manager Simone Battistella recently revealed that his rider has yet to receive a concrete proposal from Ducati amid financial disagreements.

Should Ducati and Dovizioso fail to come to terms, it could allow Petrucci to keep his existing factory seat, although the one-time grand prix winner has also been linked to a World Superbike switch should he end up losing his ride.

KTM boss Pit Beirer dampened speculation of a switch to the Austrian manufacturer for Dovizioso when he stated it was his intention to re-sign all four of its existing riders Pol Espargaro, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona for 2021.

Pramac meanwhile is reportedly eyeing KTM Moto2 rider Jorge Martin to step up to the premier class next season in place of Miller, alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

Related video

Next article
Lorenzo would make same Yamaha decision again

Previous article

Lorenzo would make same Yamaha decision again
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Pramac Racing , Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 driver market saga isn’t over yet - Grosjean

3h
2
Formula 1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

2h
3
Formula 1

Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP

36m
4
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

5
Formula 1

F1 ramps up Hockenheim talks after Silverstone setback

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Pramac boss expects Miller to get factory Ducati ride
MGP

Pramac boss expects Miller to get factory Ducati ride

Lorenzo would make same Yamaha decision again
MGP

Lorenzo would make same Yamaha decision again

Pirro thinks Honda may be behind wildcard ban
MGP

Pirro thinks Honda may be behind wildcard ban

Ducati contract talks with Dovizioso at a standstill
MGP

Ducati contract talks with Dovizioso at a standstill

Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure
MGP

Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.