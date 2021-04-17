Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP / Practice report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo fastest in FP3, Marquez to Q1

By:

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo topped a red-flagged third MotoGP practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix, which was halted following a massive accident for Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo fastest in FP3, Marquez to Q1

It’s unclear what happened in the crash, but Martin was on an out-lap when he went down at Turn 7 and was violently thrown through the gravel.

He has been taken to the medical centre for checks and was declared conscious, though had to be stretchered off track.

Despite most heading out on medium rubber for the start of FP3, several improvements on the combined order came immediately.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira – who is unhappy with the front tyre allocation this weekend – found a tenth on his FP2 best in ninth, before leaping up to ninth while Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli moved to ninth ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Morbidelli got into a minor scrape with Takaaki Nakagami early in FP3, the Italian making slight contact with the LCR rider up at the Turn 11 Portimao corner having caught him cruising on the racing line.

Nakagami had to go to the medical centre midway through FP3 for painkilling injections in the shoulder he hurt in his terrifying high-speed crash at Turn 1 in FP2, but returned to action in the closing stages.

World championship leader Johann Zarco set the pace on the individual timesheets after 10 minutes with a 1m40.008s, which put him second overall.

This stood as the best time of the morning until Espargaro on the Aprilia bested Francesco Bagnaia’s quickest time from Friday with a 1m39.690s with 20 minutes to go on a fresh soft slick.

Espargaro’s reign was ended by Jack Miller on the factory Ducati, who moved clear with a 1m39.345s seven minutes later as the rest of the field took to the track to begin their quests for a direct Q2 place.

Quartararo spread the field further with his first time attack lap in the closing stages having spent much of FP3 working on used tyre pace with the medium compound.

The Yamaha rider’s first soft tyre effort with just under 10 minutes to go put him top of the pile as he produced a 1m39.044s.

Morbidelli cut his former teammate’s advantage to just 0.051s moments later, before the session was halted with 4m11s remaining after a big crash for Pramac rookie Martin.

When the session got back underway at 10:48am local time, almost the entire field exited pitlane together to try and secure a place in Q2.

Quartararo’s 1m39.044s came unchallenged at the end, with the Frenchman leading Morbidelli and a late improver in Bagnaia in third.

Zarco leaped up to fourth on his Pramac Ducati late on ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins, with Jack Miller ensuring both factory Ducati riders have gone straight into Q2.

Avintia rookie Luca Marini will make his first Q2 appearance in MotoGP after ending FP3 an impressive seventh ahead of Aleix Espargaro, Oliveira and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales.

A late crash at Turn 3 for Alex Marquez stopped him from advancing into Q2, leaving the Spaniard 11th and in a volatile Q1 group.

World champion Joan Mir could only muster 12th on his Suzuki ahead of Honda’s Pol Espargaro, SRT’s Valentino Rossi and the returning Marc Marquez on the sister works Honda.

Marquez made a mistake on his penultimate flying lap and couldn’t improve on his final effort, leaving him facing Q1.

Qualifying gets underway at 2:10pm local time.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 18 1'39.044  
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 19 1'39.095 0.051
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 18 1'39.117 0.073
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 18 1'39.228 0.184
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 20 1'39.328 0.284
6 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 17 1'39.345 0.301
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 18 1'39.600 0.556
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 15 1'39.690 0.646
9 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 19 1'39.697 0.653
10 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 22 1'39.742 0.698
11 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 20 1'39.796 0.752
12 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 19 1'39.818 0.774
13 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 19 1'39.828 0.784
14 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 22 1'39.912 0.868
15 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 21 1'39.945 0.901
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 17 1'40.196 1.152
17 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 19 1'40.302 1.258
18 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 17 1'40.343 1.299
19 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 12 1'41.046 2.002
20 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 17 1'41.190 2.146
21 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 9 1'41.566 2.522
22 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 19 1'41.568 2.524
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portugal GP
Author Lewis Duncan

More from
Lewis Duncan
Jorge Martin hospitalised after violent MotoGP practice crash Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Jorge Martin hospitalised after violent MotoGP practice crash

Miller won’t know if arm surgery total success till Jerez MotoGP Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller won’t know if arm surgery total success till Jerez MotoGP

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
15h
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021

