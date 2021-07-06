Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule

It was confirmed earlier today that neither of the Australian Grands Prix will take place this season, with both the Formula 1 and MotoGP events cancelled.

That's courtesy of Australia's strict closed border policy amid the global health crisis.

MotoGP has now confirmed two changes in the wake of the Phillip Island cancellation. The first is that the Malaysian Grand Prix has been moved into the old PI date, October 22-24, which puts it a week after the Thailand Grand Prix.

Portimao, meanwhile, has been drafted back in for a second time this season, the circuit set to host the Grande Premio do Algarve on November 5-7.

According to Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Expeleta, the expectation is that Phillip Island will return to the schedule for the 2022 season.

“We are very sad to announce that we won’t be able to race at the stunning Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in 2021," he said.

"One of our truly emblematic venues that always delivers incredible racing, it’s a favourite for fans worldwide and everyone in the paddock.

“Unfortunately, we will have to wait another year to return to Victoria, but we very much look forward to seeing the Australian fans in 2022 and staging another fantastic event together – this time with two home heroes, Jack Miller and Remy Gardner, on the premier class grid when we return.”

Revised 2021 MotoGP calendar:

Date Venue 28 March Losail 4 April Losail 18 April Algarve 2 May Jerez 16 May Le Mans 30 May Mugello 6 June Barcelona 20 June Sachsenring 27 June Assen 8 August Red Bull Ring 15 August Red Bull Ring 29 August Silverstone 12 September Aragon 19 September Misano 3 October Circuit of the Americas 17 October Buriram 24 October Sepang 07 November Algarve 14 November Valencia