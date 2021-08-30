Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP / British GP News

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up

By:

British Grand Prix poleman Pol Espargaro says his predictions for how the MotoGP race would go on the soft tyre were "annihilated" when his tyre "gave up".

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up

The Honda rider opted for the soft rear tyre, with only the four Honda runner's choosing that option for Sunday's 20-lap Silverstone race.

Espargaro converted his maiden Honda pole to the holeshot at the start and ran early on in the podium fight, but ended up getting shuffled back to fifth by the chequered flag - though this is still his best result of the year.

The Spaniard says the plan was to have fun in the first half of the race and then see where his soft tyre was for the final laps, but after mid-distance his rubber was "pretty dead" and this totally changed his expectations.

Espargaro is confident that without the dramatic tyre drop late on he had pace enough to finish on the podium.

"Definitely you always deserve a little bit more, that's natural for a human being," Espargaro said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was disappointed to miss the rostrum.

"But in the end, we knew our possibility with the soft rear tyre, which was to enjoy until the middle of the race and then kind of see what happens after and survive.

"I mean, our prediction was annihilated because the right-hand side of the tyre was pretty dead after a little bit more than half of the race distance, like two more laps after the middle of the race.

"It was impossible to make the fast corners, make the entry of the fast corners with higher speed because the rear was locking quite a lot, moving.

"For sure I wanted more because I think I had the speed of the top guys. Maybe not [Fabio] Quartararo, but for sure to be on the podium."

Read Also:

Espargaro says the fact all the Hondas chose the soft rear tyre while the rest of the field was on the medium "shows the situation" HRC riders are facing in 2021 with the current bike's grip issues.

"I was comfortable and at one stage I was even catching my brother and Alex [Rins], but they were going.

"But the tyre gave up and in the end the situation is what it is.

"The four Hondas were using the soft tyre on the rear, we were the only ones. That shows you the situation we are in, which is typical and it's not the same as the other."

shares
comments
Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Previous article

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

1 d
2
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

4 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

18 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

2 h
5
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

2 d
Latest news
Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up

1 h
Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

2 h
Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

19 h
Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MotoGP

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

19 h
Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP
MotoGP

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

20 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium 00:39
MotoGP
22 h

MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium

MotoGP: Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in title race 01:33
MotoGP
23 h

MotoGP: Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in title race

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Aug 28, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance British GP
MotoGP

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Pol Espargaro More from
Pol Espargaro
“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro British GP
MotoGP

“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia British GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Trending Today

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up
MotoGP MotoGP

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.