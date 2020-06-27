MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Inside Petrucci's surprising Tech 3 KTM move

shares
comments
Podcast: Inside Petrucci's surprising Tech 3 KTM move
Jun 27, 2020, 2:38 PM

The latest MotoGP rider market moves have been completed, with Danilo Petrucci joining KTM as expected, but rather unexpectedly being placed at Tech3 for 2021.

Confirming his Ducat exit at the end of this year earlier this month, Petrucci visited the KTM factory in Austria last week, where meeting were said to have been “positive”.

It soon transpired that a deal had been signed during that visit, with Petrucci thought to be taking the place left by Honda-bound Pol Espargaro. 

However, KTM announced it would be placing him at the satellite Tech 3 team - albeit with full factory support - while Miguel Oliveira would join Brad Binder at the works squad in 2021. 

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, host Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss this latest move and why it’s a decision which threatens adding pressure to its youngest stars so soon in their careers

Read Also:

 
Next article
Petrucci move shows KTM sees Tech 3 as an equal

Previous article

Petrucci move shows KTM sees Tech 3 as an equal

trending Today

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)

Hamilton: Lack of F1 diversity under Ecclestone makes "sense"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton: Lack of F1 diversity under Ecclestone makes "sense"

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Gasly "shocked" how excited Virtual Le Mans made him
Esports / Esports

Gasly "shocked" how excited Virtual Le Mans made him

Latest news

Podcast: Inside Petrucci's surprising Tech 3 KTM move
MotoGP / MotoGP
30m

Podcast: Inside Petrucci's surprising Tech 3 KTM move

Petrucci move shows KTM sees Tech 3 as an equal
MotoGP / MotoGP

Petrucci move shows KTM sees Tech 3 as an equal

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"
MotoGP / MotoGP

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Danilo Petrucci
Teams Tech 3

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

3
Formula 1

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)

1h
4
Formula 1

The defeat that sharpened Leclerc's teeth

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Lack of F1 diversity under Ecclestone makes "sense"

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Podcast: Inside Petrucci's surprising Tech 3 KTM move
MGP

Podcast: Inside Petrucci's surprising Tech 3 KTM move

Petrucci move shows KTM sees Tech 3 as an equal
MGP

Petrucci move shows KTM sees Tech 3 as an equal

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"
MGP

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars
MGP

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion
MGP

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.