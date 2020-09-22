Podcast: MotoGP’s title battle remains wide open

The Yamaha riders made big changes to his approach and to his Yamaha across the second Misano weekend after a disastrous San Marino GP, in which he went from a dominant poleman to ending up 5.3 seconds off victory in sixth place having threatened much more through practice.

Though a somewhat fortunate winner after a late crash for long-time leader Francesco Bagnaia on the Pramac Ducati, Vinales took a giant leap in race pace from the first Misano race and was able to keep applying pressure on the Italian. Now just one point off a championship lead, with four riders covered by four points, Vinales has now pulled himself back into contention.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's International Editor Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss Vinales' step forward at Misano.