Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Catalan GP
25 Sep
French GP
09 Oct
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Teruel GP
23 Oct
European GP
06 Nov
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
MotoGP / Styrian GP / Commentary

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Styrian GP review

The 2020 MotoGP season welcomed another new winner, as Tech3’s Miguel Oliveira snatched a shock maiden victory in the Styrian Grand Prix.

The Portuguese rider capitalised on a last-lap tussle between fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro and Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller to claim victory in the 900th premier class race.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo endured another difficult afternoon and was only 13th, while fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales had to jump off his bike at 140mph owing to brake failure – with it transpiring that Vinales ignored advice from Brembo to use different brakes for the Styrian GP weekend.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss another dramatic MotoGP encounter.

 
Who benefits the most from Marquez's extended absence?

Series MotoGP

Series MotoGP
