Podcast: All the talking points from MotoGP's season finale

The Tech3 rider led every lap from pole to round off his time with Tech3 before stepping over to the factory KTM squad as a two-time MotoGP race winner.

Second place for outgoing Pramac rider Jack Miller secured Ducati the constructors’ championship for the first time since 2007, with Franco Morbidelli taking runner-up spot in the standings. It was another nightmare day for the 2020 Yamaha runners, while Joan Mir’s first race as world champion ended in disappointment.

There were farewells for Valentino Rossi at Yamaha, Andrea Dovizioso at Ducati and Cal Crutchlow at LCR. In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont delve into the main talking points from the 2020 season’s climax.