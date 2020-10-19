Rins came from 10th on the grid to prevail in a tense battle with Honda rookie Alex Marquez in the 23-lap Aragon race to claim Suzuki’s first win of what has been a tough campaign for Rins. Hit with a fractured and dislocated right shoulder in a crash at Jerez at the start of the year, Rins came close to top results in Austria and France before crashes dashed his hopes. But his Aragon win proved why Suzuki has banked on him for its future.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss Rins’ victory, as well as the situation in the championship as just 15 points covers the top four now – and the emergence of Alex Marquez at Repsol Honda while his brother Marc is out injured.