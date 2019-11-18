MotoGP
MotoGP / Special feature

Podcast: Is Alex Marquez ready to partner his brother?

Nov 18, 2019, 5:56 PM

Today in Valencia Honda announced it would be partnering Marc Marquez with his Moto2 world champion brother Alex in MotoGP next season.

With the news now official, Motorsport.com's Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont and Autosport's Motorcycle Racing Correspondent Lewis Duncan discuss the move on the latest edition of the Tank Slappers podcast.

Oriol and Lewis also share their fondest memories of Lorenzo's glittering career, and discuss the rumours linking Johann Zarco – thought to be in line for Lorenzo's Honda – to the Avintia Ducati team for next year.

 

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Alex Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team

