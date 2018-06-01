Pirro hospitalised after horror practice crash

Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro has been taken to hospital after suffering a violent crash in Friday's second MotoGP practice session at Mugello.

Pirro, who serves as Ducati's designated test rider but is making his customary Italian Grand Prix appearance with the Italian manufacturer, was second in the FP2 timesheets when he crashed heavily less than 20 minutes into the session.

As he braked into Turn 1 at the end of the 1.1km main straight, the Ducati's rear tyre lifted off the ground before Pirro was thrown off the bike and high up into the air.

The 32-year-old lost consciousness upon impact with the ground and tumbled into the gravel, where he was attended to by medical staff.

With the session red-flagged as a consequence, Pirro was initially taken to the circuit medical centre for a check-up, with the series confirming that he had regained consciousness.

He is now being taken by helicopter to a hospital in the nearby city of Florence for additional checks, including a CT scan.

Speaking to Spanish TV channel Movistar, Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti revealed that Pirro was awake and alert, but couldn't recall the crash.

“I spoke a few minutes ago with [Ducati team manager] Davide Tardozzi, who is in the medical centre,” Ciabatti said. “Apparently the situation is less serious than it looked before.

“Michele recognises people and can talk. He doesn't remember anything.

“He can move his legs and arms, but he could have a problem with the shoulder, so they are going to check it in a hospital in Florence with an MRI to make sure nothing is broken.”