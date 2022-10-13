Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of MotoGP practice

Parts of the Phillip Island circuit are under water on the eve of practice for the Australian MotoGP round.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of MotoGP practice
Listen to this article

Wet weather is currently battering Victoria with the downpour prompting flood warnings across the state from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Low-lying parts of the circuit are currently under water while some facilities such as car parks are inaccessible due to the weather conditions. 

MotoGP safety cars have been lapping the circuit throughout the afternoon while the official media bike has also been in action.

Motorsport.com understands MotoGP officials are currently not concerned about the flooding affecting the two official practice sessions scheduled for tomorrow.

That's despite the current forecast indicating the rain will continue throughout Friday.

There is better news from Friday evening onwards, though, with partly cloudy conditions forecast by the BoM for Saturday and mostly sunny conditions for Sunday. 

While track action may not be affected, it's unlikely the weather that has been lashing the east coast of Australia won't cause operational headaches this weekend, particularly if car parks, both inside and outside the circuit, can't be re-opened.

There were similar scenes at the Bathurst 1000 in regional New South Wales last weekend which saw most car parks permanently closed due to mud, while spectators and trackside campers were subject to miserable conditions. 

The weather was bad enough that the Top 10 Shootout, which traditionally decides the first five rows of the Bathurst 1000 grid, was cancelled for the first time in the race's six-decade history. 

Free Practice 1 for MotoGP at Phillip Island is scheduled to kick off at 9:55am local time.

Safety car

Safety car

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rain on track

Rain on track

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Safety car

Safety car

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Casey Stoner

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Casey Stoner

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rain on the circuit

Rain on the circuit

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rain on track

Rain on track

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rain on track

Rain on track

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez: Ducati must profit from 'Ducati Cup’ advantage to win MotoGP title
